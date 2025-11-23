CINÉ GOUTER LES LÉGENDAIRES CINÉMA ASTROLAB’ Labarthe-sur-Lèze

CINÉ GOUTER LES LÉGENDAIRES

CINÉMA ASTROLAB’ 1 Place Charles Trenet Labarthe-sur-Lèze Haute-Garonne

Début : 2026-02-25 15:00:00

fin : 2026-02-25

2026-02-25

participez à l’atelier bande dessinée suivi d’un goûter et de la projection du film: les légendaires.

15h Atelier bande dessinée avec Zoé Simpson autrice de la BD Le pêcheur et la salamandre.

16h30 Goûter offert pour les spectateurs

17h Film Les légendaires

Age Dès 8 ans .

+33 5 34 47 01 04 mediatheque@labarthesurleze.com

English :

take part in a comic book workshop followed by a snack and screening of the film: les légendaires.

