CINÉ GOUTER LES LÉGENDAIRES CINÉMA ASTROLAB’ Labarthe-sur-Lèze mercredi 25 février 2026.
Début : 2026-02-25 15:00:00
participez à l’atelier bande dessinée suivi d’un goûter et de la projection du film: les légendaires.
15h Atelier bande dessinée avec Zoé Simpson autrice de la BD Le pêcheur et la salamandre.
16h30 Goûter offert pour les spectateurs
17h Film Les légendaires
Age Dès 8 ans .
CINÉMA ASTROLAB’ 1 Place Charles Trenet Labarthe-sur-Lèze 31860 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 34 47 01 04 mediatheque@labarthesurleze.com
English :
take part in a comic book workshop followed by a snack and screening of the film: les légendaires.
