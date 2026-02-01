Ciné-goûter PLAISANCE Plaisance

Ciné-goûter

PLAISANCE Ciné Europe 14 Rue Saint-Nicolas Plaisance Gers

Tarif : 5.5 – 5.5 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-02-15 15:00:00

fin : 2026-02-15

Date(s) :

2026-02-15

L’APE Plaisance vous invite au Cinéma Europe pour un ciné-goûter avec la diffusion du film Marsupilami

️ À partir de 6 ans

Déguisements bienvenus pour petits et grands !

Goûter offert aux enfants après le film !

Synopsis

Pour sauver son emploi, David accepte un plan foireux ramener un mystérieux colis d’Amérique du Sud. Il se retrouve à bord d’une croisière avec son ex Tess, son fils Léo, et son collègue Stéphane, aussi benêt que maladroit, dont David se sert pour transporter le colis à sa place. Tout dérape lorsque ce dernier l’ouvre accidentellement un adorable bébé Marsupilami apparait et le voyage vire au chaos !

La bande à Fifi est de retour et elle s’est fait un nouveau copain…

.

PLAISANCE Ciné Europe 14 Rue Saint-Nicolas Plaisance 32160 Gers Occitanie +33 9 74 98 75 15 contact.cineeurope@gmail.com

English :

The APE Plaisance invites you to Cinéma Europe for a ciné-goûter with the showing of the film Marsupilami ?

?? Ages 6 and up

? Costumes welcome for young and old!

? Snacks for children after the film!

Synopsis

To save his job, David agrees to a plan to bring back a mysterious package from South America. He finds himself on board a cruise ship with his ex-girlfriend Tess, his son Léo, and his clumsy colleague Stéphane, whom David uses to carry the parcel for him. Everything goes wrong when Stéphane accidentally opens the package: an adorable baby Marsupilami appears and the trip turns to chaos!

Fifi’s gang is back, and they’ve made a new friend?

L’événement Ciné-goûter Plaisance a été mis à jour le 2026-02-05 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65