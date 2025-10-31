Ciné Halloween à La Roche-Chalais La Roche-Chalais

Vendredi 31 octobre au Cinéma Le Club Ciné Halloween !

Projection du film CONJURING : L’ heure du jugement (film sous réserve !) à 20h30

Infos https://www.cinepassion-dordogne.com/rochechalais/ et la page Facebook

Cinéma Le Club LRC .

La Roche-Chalais 24490 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine

English : Ciné Halloween à La Roche-Chalais

Friday October 31 at Cinéma Le Club: Ciné Halloween!

Screening of CONJURING L’heure du jugement (film to be confirmed!) at 8:30 p.m

Info: https://www.cinepassion-dordogne.com/rochechalais/ and Facebook page

Cinéma Le Club LRC

German : Ciné Halloween à La Roche-Chalais

Freitag, 31. Oktober im Cinéma Le Club: Halloween-Kino!

Vorführung des Films CONJURING: Die Stunde des Urteils (Film unter Vorbehalt!) um 20:30 Uhr

Infos: https://www.cinepassion-dordogne.com/rochechalais/ und die Facebook-Seite

Cinéma Le Club LRC

Italiano :

Venerdì 31 ottobre al Cinéma Le Club: Ciné Halloween!

Proiezione di CONJURING: L’heure du jugement (film soggetto a modifiche!) alle 20.30

Info: https://www.cinepassion-dordogne.com/rochechalais/ e pagina Facebook

Cinéma Le Club LRC

Espanol : Ciné Halloween à La Roche-Chalais

Viernes 31 de octubre en Cinéma Le Club: ¡Cine Halloween!

Proyección de CONJURING: L’heure du jugement (¡película sujeta a cambios!) a las 20.30 h

Información: https://www.cinepassion-dordogne.com/rochechalais/ y página Facebook

Cinéma Le Club LRC

