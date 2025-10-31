Ciné Halloween à La Roche-Chalais La Roche-Chalais
Ciné Halloween à La Roche-Chalais
La Roche-Chalais Dordogne
Début : 2025-10-31
fin : 2025-10-31
2025-10-31
Vendredi 31 Octobre au Cinéma Le Club Ciné Halloween !
Projection du film CONJURING : L’heure du jugement (film sous réserve !) à 20h30
Infos https://www.cinepassion-dordogne.com/rochechalais/ et la page Facebook
Cinéma Le Club LRC
La Roche-Chalais 24490 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
English : Ciné Halloween à La Roche-Chalais
Friday October 31 at Cinéma Le Club: Ciné Halloween!
Screening of CONJURING L’heure du jugement (film to be confirmed!) at 8:30 p.m
Info: https://www.cinepassion-dordogne.com/rochechalais/ and Facebook page
Cinéma Le Club LRC
German : Ciné Halloween à La Roche-Chalais
Freitag, 31. Oktober im Cinéma Le Club: Halloween-Kino!
Vorführung des Films CONJURING: Die Stunde des Urteils (Film unter Vorbehalt!) um 20:30 Uhr
Infos: https://www.cinepassion-dordogne.com/rochechalais/ und die Facebook-Seite
Cinéma Le Club LRC
Italiano :
Venerdì 31 ottobre al Cinéma Le Club: Ciné Halloween!
Proiezione di CONJURING: L’heure du jugement (film soggetto a modifiche!) alle 20.30
Info: https://www.cinepassion-dordogne.com/rochechalais/ e pagina Facebook
Cinéma Le Club LRC
Espanol : Ciné Halloween à La Roche-Chalais
Viernes 31 de octubre en Cinéma Le Club: ¡Cine Halloween!
Proyección de CONJURING: L’heure du jugement (¡película sujeta a cambios!) a las 20.30 h
Información: https://www.cinepassion-dordogne.com/rochechalais/ y página Facebook
Cinéma Le Club LRC
