Ciné In Sainte-Livrade-sur-Lot

Cinéma Utopie Sainte-Livrade-sur-Lot Lot-et-Garonne
Tarif : – – 4 EUR
Tarif réduit
Début : 2025-11-16
1ère séance adaptée
Film animation Marcel et Monsieur Pagnol
Lumière tamisée, son atténué, encadrée par des bénévoles.. .
Cinéma Utopie Sainte-Livrade-sur-Lot 47110 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine lolacie47@gmail.com
