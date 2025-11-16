Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Ciné In Sainte-Livrade-sur-Lot

Ciné In Sainte-Livrade-sur-Lot dimanche 16 novembre 2025.

Ciné In

Cinéma Utopie Sainte-Livrade-sur-Lot Lot-et-Garonne

Tarif : – – 4 EUR

Tarif réduit

Date :
Début : 2025-11-16
fin : 2025-11-16

Date(s) :
2025-11-16

1ère séance adaptée
Film animation Marcel et Monsieur Pagnol
Lumière tamisée, son atténué, encadrée par des bénévoles..   .

Cinéma Utopie Sainte-Livrade-sur-Lot 47110 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine   lolacie47@gmail.com

