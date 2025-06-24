Ciné-Lot « Le Petit fugitif » – Place Gambetta Castelnau Montratier-Sainte Alauzie 24 juin 2025 14:00

Lot

Ciné-Lot « Le Petit fugitif » Place Gambetta Castelnau-Montratier Castelnau Montratier-Sainte Alauzie Lot

Tarif : 3 – 3 – EUR

Début : 2025-06-24 14:00:00

2025-06-24

SYNOPSIS :

A Brooklyn dans les années 50, la mère de Lennie lui confie la garde de son petit frère Joey, âgé de 7 ans, car elle doit se rendre au chevet de la grand-mère, malade. Mais Lennie avait prévu de passer le week-end avec ses amis. Irrité de devoir emmener son petit frère partout avec lui, il décide de lui jouer un tour en simulant un accident de carabine sur un terrain vague. Persuadé d’avoir causé la mort de son frère, Joey s’enfuit à Coney Island, immense plage new-yorkaise dédiée aux manèges et à l’amusement. Il va passer une journée et une nuit d’errance au milieu de la foule et des attractions foraines…

1h 20min | Comédie, Comédie dramatique, Drame

Date de reprise 11 février 2009

De Raymond Abrashkin, Morris Engel, Ruth Orkin Par Morris Engel, Ruth Orkin

Avec Richard Brewster, Winifred Cushing, Jay Williams (II) 3 .

Place Gambetta Castelnau-Montratier

Castelnau Montratier-Sainte Alauzie 46170 Lot Occitanie +33 5 65 11 44 36 fdfr46@orange.fr

English :

SYNOPSIS:

In Brooklyn in the 1950s, Lennie’s mother entrusts her with the care of her 7-year-old brother Joey, because she has to go to her sick grandmother’s bedside. But Lennie had planned to spend the weekend with his friends. Irritated at having to take his little brother everywhere with him, he decides to play a trick on him by faking a rifle accident in a vacant lot. Convinced he’s the cause of his brother’s death, Joey flees to Coney Island, a huge New York beach dedicated to rides and fun. He spends a day and a night wandering among the crowds and fairground attractions…

German :

SYNOPSIS:

Brooklyn in den 50er Jahren: Lennies Mutter überträgt ihr das Sorgerecht für ihren siebenjährigen Bruder Joey, da sie zur kranken Großmutter fahren muss. Lennie hatte jedoch geplant, das Wochenende mit ihren Freunden zu verbringen. Irritiert darüber, dass er seinen kleinen Bruder überall mit hinnehmen muss, beschließt er, ihm einen Streich zu spielen, indem er auf einem unbebauten Grundstück einen Unfall mit einem Gewehr vortäuscht. Überzeugt davon, dass er den Tod seines Bruders verursacht hat, flieht Joey nach Coney Island, einem riesigen New Yorker Strand, der Fahrgeschäften und Vergnügungen gewidmet ist. Er verbringt einen Tag und eine Nacht damit, inmitten von Menschenmassen und Jahrmarktsattraktionen umherzuirren…

Italiano :

SINOSSI :

Nella Brooklyn degli anni ’50, la madre di Lennie le affida la cura del fratellino Joey, di 7 anni, perché deve recarsi al capezzale della nonna malata. Ma Lennie aveva programmato di trascorrere il fine settimana con i suoi amici. Irritato per il fatto di dover portare il fratellino ovunque con sé, decide di fargli uno scherzo fingendo un incidente con il fucile in un terreno incolto. Convinto di aver causato la morte del fratello, Joey fugge a Coney Island, un’enorme spiaggia di New York dedicata alle giostre e al divertimento. Passa un giorno e una notte a vagare tra la folla e le attrazioni del luna park…

Espanol :

SINOPSIS :

En el Brooklyn de los años 50, la madre de Lennie le confía el cuidado de su hermano pequeño Joey, de 7 años, porque tiene que ir a ver a su abuela enferma. Pero Lennie había planeado pasar el fin de semana con sus amigos. Irritado por tener que llevar a su hermano pequeño con él a todas partes, decide gastarle una broma fingiendo un accidente con un rifle en un descampado. Convencido de haber causado la muerte de su hermano, Joey huye a Coney Island, una enorme playa neoyorquina dedicada a las atracciones y la diversión. Pasa un día y una noche vagando entre la multitud y las atracciones de feria…

