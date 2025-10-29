Ciné Matin LE SECRET DES MESANGES Ciné Galaure Saint-Vallier

Ciné Matin LE SECRET DES MESANGES

Ciné Galaure 2 rue des malles Saint-Vallier Drôme

Tarif : – – 4.5 EUR

Début : 2025-10-29 10:00:00

fin : 2025-10-29

2025-10-29

Découvrez en famille LE SECRET DES MÉSANGES, incroyable film d’animation fabriqué en papier découpé dans la Drôme.

La projection sera suivie d’un atelier (sur réservation).

Film 4,5€ pour tous

Atelier 4€ par

.

Ciné Galaure 2 rue des malles Saint-Vallier 26240 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 23 07 26 mediation@cinegalaure.fr

English :

Discover LE SECRET DES MÉSANGES, an incredible animated film made from paper cut-outs in the Drôme region.

The screening will be followed by a workshop (booking essential).

Film: 4.5? for all

Workshop: 4€ per child

German :

Entdecken Sie mit Ihrer Familie LE SECRET DES MÉSANGES, einen unglaublichen Animationsfilm, der in der Region Drôme aus Papierschnitten hergestellt wurde.

Im Anschluss an die Vorführung findet ein Workshop statt (Reservierung erforderlich).

Film: 4,5 ? für alle

Workshop: 4€ pro Kind

Italiano :

Scoprite LE SECRET DES MÉSANGES, un incredibile film d’animazione realizzato con ritagli di carta nella regione della Drôme.

La proiezione sarà seguita da un laboratorio (su prenotazione).

Film: 4,5 euro per tutti

Laboratorio: 4 € per bambino

Espanol :

Descubra LE SECRET DES MÉSANGES, una increíble película de animación realizada con recortes de papel en la región de Drôme.

La proyección irá seguida de un taller (previa reserva).

Película: 4,5? para todos

Taller: 4? por persona

