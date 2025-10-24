Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Ciné-Mômes Les toutes petites créatures au Cinéma le Plaza Cinéma Le Plaza Marmande vendredi 24 octobre 2025.

Cinéma Le Plaza 36 boulevard de Maré Marmande Lot-et-Garonne

Tarif : 4 – 4 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-24
fin : 2025-10-25

Date(s) :
2025-10-24 2025-10-25 2025-10-26

Dès 3 ans.   .

Cinéma Le Plaza 36 boulevard de Maré Marmande 47200 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 64 21 32  cinema.leplaza@orange.fr

English : Ciné-Mômes Les toutes petites créatures au Cinéma le Plaza

Ciné-Mômes Les toutes petites créatures at Cinéma le Plaza

German : Ciné-Mômes Les toutes petites créatures au Cinéma le Plaza

Kinderkino Les toutes petites créatures im Cinéma le Plaza

Italiano :

Ciné-Mômes Les toutes petites créatures al Cinéma le Plaza

Espanol :

Ciné-Mômes Les toutes petites créatures en Cinéma le Plaza

L’événement Ciné-Mômes Les toutes petites créatures au Cinéma le Plaza Marmande a été mis à jour le 2025-10-13 par OT Val de Garonne