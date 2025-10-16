CINE OFF Une place pour Pierrot Saint-Christophe-sur-le-Nais

2 Rue des Rabines Saint-Christophe-sur-le-Nais Indre-et-Loire

Tarif : 6.5 – 6.5 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Début : 2025-10-16 14:30:00

fin : 2025-10-16

2025-10-16

Séance de cinéma CINE OFF au foyer rural de SAINT CHRISTOPHE SUR LE NAIS.

Venez voir UNE PLACE POUR PIERROT de Hélène Médigue avec Marie Gillain, Grégory Gadebois, Patrick Mille

durée 1h39

2 Rue des Rabines Saint-Christophe-sur-le-Nais 37370 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 47 29 29 37

English :

CINE OFF film show at the SAINT CHRISTOPHE SUR LE NAIS village hall.

Come and see UNE PLACE POUR PIERROT by Hélène Médigue with Marie Gillain, Grégory Gadebois, Patrick Mille

running time 1h39

German :

Filmvorführung CINE OFF im Landheim von SAINT CHRISTOPHE SUR LE NAIS.

Kommen Sie und sehen Sie UNE PLACE POUR PIERROT von Hélène Médigue mit Marie Gillain, Grégory Gadebois, Patrick Mille

dauer 1h39

Italiano :

Rassegna cinematografica CINE OFF presso il centro rurale SAINT CHRISTOPHE SUR LE NAIS.

Venite a vedere UNE PLACE POUR PIERROT di Hélène Médigue con Marie Gillain, Grégory Gadebois, Patrick Mille

durata 1h39

Espanol :

Proyección de películas CINE OFF en el centro rural SAINT CHRISTOPHE SUR LE NAIS.

Venga a ver UNE PLACE POUR PIERROT de Hélène Médigue con Marie Gillain, Grégory Gadebois, Patrick Mille

duración 1h39

L’événement CINE OFF Une place pour Pierrot Saint-Christophe-sur-le-Nais a été mis à jour le 2025-10-10 par Tourisme en Gâtine et Pays de Racan