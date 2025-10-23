Ciné pitchouns Gus, petit oiseau grand voyage Carré Léon Gaumont Sainte-Maxime

Ciné pitchouns Gus, petit oiseau grand voyage

Carré Léon Gaumont 107 route du Plan de la Tour Sainte-Maxime Var

Début : Vendredi 2025-10-23 10:30:00

fin : 2025-10-24 12:00:00

2025-10-23 2025-10-24 2025-10-30 2025-10-31

Le cinéma Le Pagnol et la Médiathèque invitent tous les pitchouns à décoller pour un voyage au gré du vent.

Carré Léon Gaumont 107 route du Plan de la Tour Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 94 56 77 70 bibliotheque@ste-maxime.fr

English : Ciné pitchouns Gus, petit oiseau grand voyage

Le Pagnol cinema and the Médiathèque invite all the little ones to take off on a journey with the wind.



Soar like a bird, spread your wings and soar through the sky on an incredible migration! A journey across the world in search of a little place where the sun warms your feathers and your heart… Are you ready for adventure?



THE FILM: GUS, PETIT OISEAU GRAND VOYAGE (2015)



When it’s time to leave for the great migration, Darius, the oldest bird in the flock, is injured. He has to entrust all his secrets and the new route to the first bird that comes along. That bird, a puny sparrow, is our hero, excited at the prospect of finally discovering the world…

German : Ciné pitchouns Gus, petit oiseau grand voyage

Das Kino Le Pagnol und die Mediathek laden alle Pitchouns ein, zu einer Reise mit dem Wind abzuheben.

Italiano : Ciné pitchouns Gus, petit oiseau grand voyage

Il cinema Le Pagnol e la Médiathèque invitano tutti i piccoli a partire per un viaggio con il vento.



Volare come un uccello, spiegare le ali e librarsi nel cielo in un’incredibile migrazione! Un viaggio attraverso il mondo alla ricerca di un piccolo luogo dove il sole scalda le piume e il cuore… Siete pronti all’avventura?



IL FILM: GUS, PETIT OISEAU GRAND VOYAGE (2015)



Quando è il momento di partire per la grande migrazione, Dario, l’uccello più vecchio dello stormo, viene ferito. Deve affidare tutti i suoi segreti e la nuova rotta al primo uccello che arriva. Quell’uccello, un gracile passero, è il nostro eroe, eccitato dalla prospettiva di scoprire finalmente il mondo…

Espanol : Ciné pitchouns Gus, petit oiseau grand voyage

El cine Le Pagnol y la Médiathèque invitan a todos los pequeños a emprender un viaje con el viento.

