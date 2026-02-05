Ciné pitchouns hola frida Carré Léon Gaumont Sainte-Maxime

Ciné pitchouns hola frida

Carré Léon Gaumont 107 route du Plan de la Tour Sainte-Maxime Var

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-16 10:30:00

fin : 2026-04-16 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-16 2026-04-17 2026-04-23 2026-04-24

Avec le cinéma Le Pagnol et la Médiathèque, découvrez Frida Kahlo, une artiste mexicaine au cœur coloré et au regard étincelant.

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Carré Léon Gaumont 107 route du Plan de la Tour Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 94 56 77 70 bibliotheque@ste-maxime.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Children’s Cinema: Hola Frida

With the Le Pagnol cinema and the Media Library, discover Frida Kahlo, a Mexican artist with a colourful heart and a sparkling gaze.



Hola Frida, a vibrant tapestry of colors bursting forth like a living painting. The fiery red of flowers, the deep blue of Mexican skies, the sunny yellow and tender green of gardens…

THE FILM: HOLA FRIDA (2025)

This is the story of a unique little girl. Her world is Coyoacán, Mexico. Sparkling and vibrant, she’s interested in everything. This little girl is Frida Kahlo! When challenges arise, she faces them with a boundless imagination. She creates a universe populated by colors, flowers, and fantastical creatures. Her solace is painting and drawing… Adapted from the children’s book Frida, c’est moi (Frida, That’s Me) by Sophie Faucher and illustrated by Cara Carmina, the film highlights Frida’s resilience, creativity, and inner strength, while celebrating the richness of Mexican culture. A must-see for the whole family.

L’événement Ciné pitchouns hola frida Sainte-Maxime a été mis à jour le 2026-03-12 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime