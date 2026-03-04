Ciné-Québec : La Bolduc, Museum of Work, Woonsocket

Ciné-Québec : La Bolduc Jeudi 5 mars, 18h00 Museum of Work Providence County

An evening of Quebecois Cinema will begin with a wine and cheese reception, followed by a screening of the film, La Bolduc, a biopic of the Queen of French-Canadian Folk Music.

Museum of Work
42 S Main St, Woonsocket, RI 02895
United States
Woonsocket 02895
Providence County
Rhode Island

