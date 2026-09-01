Ciné Regards Salle Mangeot Saint-Mihiel

Informations pratiques

Saint-Mihiel

Ciné Regards

Salle Mangeot 6 rue du palais de justice Saint-Mihiel Meuse

Tarif : – – EUR

6

Tarif de base – plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-09-27 17:00:00

fin : 2026-09-27

Date(s) :

2026-09-27

La dernière séance

1h52 | Drame de Pan Nalin

Avec Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Richa Meena

En 2010, dans l’Inde rurale, Samay, 9 ans, découvre le cinéma et en tombe éperdument amoureux. Grâce à son amitié secrète avec le projectionniste du village, il vit sa passion depuis la cabine de projection, alors que la fin de l’ère du 35 mm menace de faire disparaître la magie qui les unit.Tout public

6 .

Salle Mangeot 6 rue du palais de justice Saint-Mihiel 55300 Meuse Grand Est +33 3 29 89 15 11

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English :

The Last Show

1 hr 52 min | Drama by Pan Nalin

Starring Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Richa Meena

In 2010, in rural India, 9-year-old Samay discovers cinema and falls head over heels in love with it. Thanks to his secret friendship with the village projectionist, he lives out his passion from the projection booth, even as the end of the 35mm era threatens to erase the magic that binds them together.

L’événement Ciné Regards Saint-Mihiel a été mis à jour le 2026-09-10 par OFFICE DE TOURISME CŒUR DE LORRAINE