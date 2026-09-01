Ciné Regards Salle Mangeot Saint-Mihiel
dimanche 27 septembre 2026 · Salle Mangeot · Saint-Mihiel
Informations pratiques
Saint-Mihiel
Ciné Regards
Salle Mangeot 6 rue du palais de justice Saint-Mihiel Meuse
Tarif : – – EUR
6
Tarif de base – plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-09-27 17:00:00
fin : 2026-09-27
Date(s) :
2026-09-27
La dernière séance
1h52 | Drame de Pan Nalin
Avec Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Richa Meena
En 2010, dans l’Inde rurale, Samay, 9 ans, découvre le cinéma et en tombe éperdument amoureux. Grâce à son amitié secrète avec le projectionniste du village, il vit sa passion depuis la cabine de projection, alors que la fin de l’ère du 35 mm menace de faire disparaître la magie qui les unit.Tout public
6 .
Salle Mangeot 6 rue du palais de justice Saint-Mihiel 55300 Meuse Grand Est +33 3 29 89 15 11
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English :
The Last Show
1 hr 52 min | Drama by Pan Nalin
Starring Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Richa Meena
In 2010, in rural India, 9-year-old Samay discovers cinema and falls head over heels in love with it. Thanks to his secret friendship with the village projectionist, he lives out his passion from the projection booth, even as the end of the 35mm era threatens to erase the magic that binds them together.
L’événement Ciné Regards Saint-Mihiel a été mis à jour le 2026-09-10 par OFFICE DE TOURISME CŒUR DE LORRAINE
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