Ciné Relax Cinéma François Truffaut Cinéma François Truffaut Commercy

Ciné Relax Cinéma François Truffaut

Cinéma François Truffaut 7 Avenue Carcano Commercy Meuse

Tarif : – – EUR

5.5

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-03-14

fin : 2026-12-31

Date(s) :

2026-03-14

À partir du ¿¿ 14 mars 2026 à 14h00, le dispositif Ciné Relax arrive au Cinéma Truffaut de Commercy, à l’initiative de

– France Alzheimer 55 Meuse

– La communauté Meuse 360° pour l’accès à la culture

Ce projet vise à proposer des séances de cinéma adaptées aux enfants et adultes en situation de handicap ou non, dans un cadre bienveillant, inclusif et rassurant.

Ciné Relax, c’est

– La présence d’une équipe de bénévoles accompagnateurs

– Une salle de repos à proximité de la salle de projection

– Une séance adaptée son abaissé, lumière tamisée, sans publicités

– Un tarif unique et réduit 5,50 € la séance ¿¿¿

– Programmation 2026 à venir avec plusieurs séances proposées tout au long de l’année avec des films pour enfant et des séances tout public.

Un cinéma plus accessible, pour que chacun puisse vivre le plaisir du grand écran

Merci de partager largement cette initiative autour de vous !Tout public

Cinéma François Truffaut 7 Avenue Carcano Commercy 55200 Meuse Grand Est +33 3 29 91 47 40 cinematruffaut.commercy@gmail.com

English :

From ¿¿ March 14, 2026 at 2:00 p.m., Ciné Relax arrives at the Cinéma Truffaut in Commercy, on the initiative of

– France Alzheimer 55 Meuse

– Meuse 360° community for access to culture

This project aims to offer cinema screenings adapted to children and adults with or without disabilities, in a caring, inclusive and reassuring environment.

Ciné Relax means

– The presence of a team of accompanying volunteers

– A rest room close to the screening room

– Adapted screenings: lowered sound, dimmed lighting, no advertising

– A single, reduced rate: €5.50 per screening ¿¿¿

– Program 2026 to come, with several screenings offered throughout the year, including films for children and for the general public.

A more accessible cinema, so that everyone can experience the pleasure of the big screen

Please share this initiative with your friends and family!

