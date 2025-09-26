Ciné rencontre à Figeac Goliath, Germaine et moi Figeac

2, boulevard pasteur Figeac Lot

Tarif : 4 – 4 – EUR

Début : 2025-09-26 20:30:00

2025-09-26

Film français de Gwladys Moriniere (1h34)

Après sa dernière bataille à 90 ans pour sa forêt, Germaine cherche sa relève

Après sa dernière bataille à 90 ans pour sa forêt, Germaine cherche sa relève. A l’ère du covid, comment résister ? Qui reprendra le flambeau ? .

2, boulevard pasteur Figeac 46100 Lot Occitanie +33 5 65 34 24 78 cinema@grand-figeac.fr

English :

French film by Gwladys Moriniere (1:34)

After her last battle for her forest at the age of 90, Germaine looks for her successor

German :

Französischer Film von Gwladys Moriniere (1h34)

Nach ihrem letzten Kampf mit 90 Jahren um ihren Wald sucht Germaine ihre Nachfolgerin

Italiano :

Film francese di Gwladys Moriniere (1:34)

Dopo l’ultima battaglia per la sua foresta all’età di 90 anni, Germaine cerca il suo successore

Espanol :

Película francesa de Gwladys Moriniere (1:34)

Tras su última batalla por el bosque a los 90 años, Germaine busca a su sucesor

