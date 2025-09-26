Ciné rencontre à Figeac Goliath, Germaine et moi Figeac
Ciné rencontre à Figeac Goliath, Germaine et moi Figeac vendredi 26 septembre 2025.
Ciné rencontre à Figeac Goliath, Germaine et moi
2, boulevard pasteur Figeac Lot
Tarif : 4 – 4 – EUR
Début : 2025-09-26 20:30:00
fin : 2025-09-26
2025-09-26
Film français de Gwladys Moriniere (1h34)
Après sa dernière bataille à 90 ans pour sa forêt, Germaine cherche sa relève
Après sa dernière bataille à 90 ans pour sa forêt, Germaine cherche sa relève. A l’ère du covid, comment résister ? Qui reprendra le flambeau ? .
2, boulevard pasteur Figeac 46100 Lot Occitanie +33 5 65 34 24 78 cinema@grand-figeac.fr
English :
French film by Gwladys Moriniere (1:34)
After her last battle for her forest at the age of 90, Germaine looks for her successor
German :
Französischer Film von Gwladys Moriniere (1h34)
Nach ihrem letzten Kampf mit 90 Jahren um ihren Wald sucht Germaine ihre Nachfolgerin
Italiano :
Film francese di Gwladys Moriniere (1:34)
Dopo l’ultima battaglia per la sua foresta all’età di 90 anni, Germaine cerca il suo successore
Espanol :
Película francesa de Gwladys Moriniere (1:34)
Tras su última batalla por el bosque a los 90 años, Germaine busca a su sucesor
