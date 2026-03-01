Ciné-rencontre Le secret du Loup d’Ethiopie LANNEMEZAN Lannemezan

Ciné-rencontre Le secret du Loup d’Ethiopie

LANNEMEZAN Au cinéma Le Grand Rio Lannemezan Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-24 19:00:00

fin : 2026-03-24

Date(s) :

2026-03-24

De Baptiste Deturche et Adrien Lesaffre

Documentaire, Famille Dès 8 ans

Sur le continent africain, en Éthiopie, il existe une région où la terre s’est soulevée à plus de 3600m d’altitude. Là-haut, il y a un plateau, l’Abyssinie. Et sur ces hauteurs vit l’espèce de canidé la plus rare du monde le Loup d’Éthiopie. Dans le sillage d’un photographe engagé pour la préservation de cette espèce nous partons à la rencontre de ce monde d’altitude où les derniers loups vivent. En plus d’être rare, d’avoir évolué loin de ses cousins canidés et dans un environnement isolé, ce loup adopte un comportement inédit et rarement filmé il butine des fleurs ! Porté par la passion d’Adrien Lesaffre, le photographe, nous découvrons un monde discret, intime et le travail nécessaire de documentation photographique pour la conservation.

La projection sera suivie par une discussion avec le réalisateur Adrien Lesaffre !

Tarifs 7€ carte d’abonnement acceptée .

LANNEMEZAN Au cinéma Le Grand Rio Lannemezan 65300 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 32 09 54 92 contact@cinegrandrio.fr

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English :

By Baptiste Deturche and Adrien Lesaffre

Documentary, Family From age 8

On the African continent, in Ethiopia, there is a region where the earth has risen to an altitude of over 3600m. Up there is a plateau called Abyssinia. And on these heights lives the rarest species of canid in the world: the Ethiopian Wolf. Following in the footsteps of a photographer committed to the preservation of this species, we set out to discover this high-altitude world where the last wolves live. In addition to being rare, having evolved far from its canid cousins and in an isolated environment, this wolf adopts an unprecedented and rarely filmed behavior: it forages for flowers! Driven by the passion of Adrien Lesaffre, the photographer, we discover a discreet, intimate world and the necessary work of photographic documentation for conservation.

The screening will be followed by a discussion with director Adrien Lesaffre!

L’événement Ciné-rencontre Le secret du Loup d’Ethiopie Lannemezan a été mis à jour le 2026-03-17 par OT Cœur des Pyrénées|CDT65