Ciné-rencontre Luttopia LANNEMEZAN Lannemezan

2025-10-10 19:00:00

Documentaire de Guillaume Tricard 1H20

Montpellier, septembre 2020 Luttopia, un squat situé dans le gigantesque bâtiment des anciennes archives, occupé depuis 6 ans, est menacé d’expulsion. Entre ses murs, plus de 200 résidents issus de la rue, des migrations, des accidents de la vie. Gwen et Jo, figures de proue du collectif, mobilisent tous leurs soutiens pour protéger les hébergés d’un retour au sans-abrisme. À travers 6 mois d’une bataille intense pendant l’année de la pandémie, entre négociations institutionnelles, mobilisations militantes et vie quotidienne, le film dresse un portrait humain et sans concession de tous les acteurs concernés bénévoles des associations, représentants des pouvoirs publics et habitants invisibles.

Luttopia interroge la question du mal-logement en explorant la solidarité qui naît dans l’urgence, tout en offrant une réflexion profonde sur l’exclusion et les fractures sociales de notre époque.

Séance en présence du réalisateur.

Tarifs 7€ carte d’abonnement acceptée .

LANNEMEZAN Au cinéma Le Grand Rio Lannemezan 65300 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 32 09 54 92 contact@cinegrandrio.fr

English :

Documentary by Guillaume Tricard 1H20

Montpellier, September 2020: Luttopia, a squat located in the gigantic building of the former archives, occupied for 6 years, is threatened with eviction. Within its walls, over 200 residents have come from the streets, from migration, from life?s accidents. Gwen and Jo, figureheads of the collective, are mobilizing all their supporters to protect the residents from a return to homelessness. Through 6 months of intense battle during the year of the pandemic, between institutional negotiations, militant mobilizations and daily life, the film paints a human and uncompromising portrait of all those involved: volunteers from associations, representatives of public authorities and invisible residents.

Luttopia questions the issue of inadequate housing by exploring the solidarity that arises in emergencies, while offering a profound reflection on exclusion and the social fractures of our times.

German :

Dokumentarfilm von Guillaume Tricard 1H20

Montpellier, September 2020 Luttopia, ein besetztes Haus im riesigen Gebäude der ehemaligen Archive, das seit sechs Jahren besetzt ist, ist von der Räumung bedroht. In seinen Mauern leben mehr als 200 Bewohner, die von der Straße, aus der Migration oder von Unfällen des Lebens stammen. Gwen und Jo, die Galionsfiguren des Kollektivs, mobilisieren alle ihre Unterstützer, um die Bewohner vor einer Rückkehr in die Obdachlosigkeit zu schützen. In einem sechsmonatigen intensiven Kampf im Jahr der Pandemie, zwischen institutionellen Verhandlungen, militanten Mobilisierungen und dem täglichen Leben, zeichnet der Film ein menschliches und kompromissloses Porträt aller Beteiligten: Freiwillige der Vereine, Vertreter der öffentlichen Hand und unsichtbare Bewohner.

Luttopia hinterfragt die Frage der Wohnungsnot, indem er die Solidarität erforscht, die in der Not entsteht, und bietet gleichzeitig eine tiefgründige Reflexion über die Ausgrenzung und die sozialen Brüche unserer Zeit.

Italiano :

Documentario di Guillaume Tricard 1H20

Montpellier, settembre 2020: Luttopia, uno squat situato nel gigantesco edificio dei vecchi archivi, occupato da 6 anni, è minacciato di sfratto. Tra le sue mura ci sono più di 200 residenti, tutti provenienti dalla strada, da contesti migratori o da incidenti di percorso. Gwen e Jo, figure di riferimento del collettivo, stanno mobilitando tutti i loro sostenitori per proteggere i residenti da un ritorno alla condizione di senzatetto. Attraverso 6 mesi di intensa battaglia durante l’anno della pandemia, tra trattative istituzionali, mobilitazione militante e vita quotidiana, il film dipinge un ritratto umano e senza compromessi di tutti i soggetti coinvolti: operatori di associazioni di volontariato, rappresentanti delle autorità pubbliche e residenti invisibili.

Luttopia esamina il problema dell’inadeguatezza degli alloggi esplorando la solidarietà che nasce nelle emergenze, offrendo al contempo una profonda riflessione sull’esclusione e sulle fratture sociali del nostro tempo.

Espanol :

Documental de Guillaume Tricard 1H20

Montpellier, septiembre de 2020: Luttopia, una okupación situada en el gigantesco edificio de los antiguos archivos, ocupada desde hace 6 años, está amenazada de desalojo. Entre sus muros hay más de 200 residentes, todos ellos procedentes de la calle, de la inmigración o de accidentes de la vida. Gwen y Jo, cabezas del colectivo, movilizan a todos sus simpatizantes para proteger a los residentes de una vuelta al desamparo. A lo largo de 6 meses de intensa batalla durante el año de la pandemia, entre negociaciones institucionales, movilización militante y vida cotidiana, la película traza un retrato humano y sin concesiones de todos los implicados: trabajadores de asociaciones de voluntarios, representantes de las autoridades públicas y residentes invisibles.

Luttopia examina la cuestión de la vivienda inadecuada explorando la solidaridad que surge en situaciones de emergencia, al tiempo que ofrece una profunda reflexión sobre la exclusión y las fracturas sociales de nuestro tiempo.

