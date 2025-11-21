CINE RENCONTRE LE CINE’FIL Lys-Haut-Layon

CINE RENCONTRE

LE CINE’FIL 20 place St Jean Lys-Haut-Layon Maine-et-Loire

Tarif : 4.5 – 4.5 – 6.5 EUR

Date :

Début : 2025-11-21 20:30:00

fin : 2025-11-21 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-21

CINE RENCONTRE avec l’association FRANCE KIVU qui mène des actions humanitaires dans la région du KiVU en République Démocratique du Congo

LE CINE’FIL 20 place St Jean Lys-Haut-Layon 49310 Maine-et-Loire Pays de la Loire +33 2 41 75 83 66 lecinefilvihiers@gmail.com

English :

CINE RENCONTRE with the FRANCE KIVU association, which carries out humanitarian actions in the KiVU region of the Democratic Republic of Congo

German :

CINE RENCONTRE mit dem Verein FRANCE KIVU, der humanitäre Maßnahmen in der Region KiVU in der Demokratischen Republik Kongo durchführt

Italiano :

CINE RENCONTRE con l’associazione FRANCE KIVU, che svolge attività umanitarie nella regione di KiVU, nella Repubblica Democratica del Congo

Espanol :

CINE RENCONTRE con la asociación FRANCE KIVU, que lleva a cabo una labor humanitaria en la región de KiVU, en la República Democrática del Congo

