CINE RENCONTRE LE CINE’FIL Lys-Haut-Layon

LE CINE’FIL 20 place St Jean Lys-Haut-Layon Maine-et-Loire

Tarif : 4.5 – 4.5 – 5.5 EUR

Date :

Début : 2025-12-05 20:30:00

fin : 2025-12-05 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-05

film DES JOURS MEILLEURS suivi d’un débat avec les associations Entraid’Addict 49 et ALIA 49

.

English :

film DES JOURS MEILLEURS followed by a debate with the associations Entraid’Addict 49 and ALIA 49

German :

film DES JOURS MEILLEURS mit anschließender Diskussion mit den Vereinen Entraid’Addict 49 und ALIA 49

Italiano :

il film DES JOURS MEILLEURS è stato seguito da un dibattito con le associazioni Entraid’Addict 49 e ALIA 49

Espanol :

película DES JOURS MEILLEURS seguida de un debate con las asociaciones Entraid’Addict 49 y ALIA 49

