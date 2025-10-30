Ciné rencontre Put your soul on your hand and walk Cinéma Grand Écran Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse

Le film sera suivi d’une rencontre avec la LDH (Ligue des Droits de l’Homme) et des représentants de l’AFPS (Association France Palestine Solidarité)

Cette ligne de vie pendant plus de 200 jours est ma réponse en tant que cinéaste aux massacres en cours des Palestiniens. Fatem Hassona m’a prêté ses yeux pour voir Gaza où elle résidait en documentant la guerre. Depuis sa prison de Gaza les bouts de pixels et sons que l’on a échangés sont devenus le film que vous verrez. Son assassinat le 16 avril 2025 en change à jamais le sens. .

English : Ciné rencontre Put your soul on your hand and walk

Put your soul on your hand and walk

The film will be followed by a meeting with the LDH (Ligue des Droits de l?Homme) and representatives of the AFPS (Association France Palestine Solidarité)

German :

Put your soul on your hand and walk

Im Anschluss an den Film findet ein Treffen mit der LDH (Liga für Menschenrechte) und Vertretern der AFPS (Association France Palestine Solidarité) statt

Italiano :

Metti la tua anima sulla mano e cammina

Il film sarà seguito da un incontro con la LDH (Ligue des Droits de l’Homme) e i rappresentanti dell’AFPS (Association France Palestine Solidarité)

Espanol : Ciné rencontre Put your soul on your hand and walk

Pon tu alma en la mano y camina

La película irá seguida de un encuentro con la LDH (Ligue des Droits de l’Homme) y representantes de la AFPS (Association France Palestine Solidarité)

