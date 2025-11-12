CINÉ-RENCONTRE TOUT EST PARTI D’ICI Rue Lassus Nestier Bagnères-de-Luchon
CINÉ-RENCONTRE TOUT EST PARTI D’ICI
Rue Lassus Nestier CINEMA REX Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne
Début : 2025-11-12 20:15:00
Projection du film Tout est parti d’ici en présence de Vincent Barthe, co-réalisateur.
En 1939, la découverte d’un gisement d’hydrocarbures à Saint-Marcet, dans le Comminges, réveille l’espoir d’un développement local et d’une puissance industrielle nationale.
English :
Screening of the film Tout est parti d’ici with co-director Vincent Barthe.
In 1939, the discovery of a hydrocarbon deposit at Saint-Marcet, in the Comminges region, awakened hopes of local development and national industrial power.
German :
Vorführung des Films Tout est partie d’ici in Anwesenheit von Vincent Barthe, Co-Regisseur.
1939 weckt die Entdeckung eines Kohlenwasserstoffvorkommens in Saint-Marcet im Comminges die Hoffnung auf eine lokale Entwicklung und eine nationale Industriemacht.
Italiano :
Proiezione del film Tout est parti d’ici con il co-regista Vincent Barthe.
Nel 1939, la scoperta di un giacimento di idrocarburi a Saint-Marcet, nella regione di Comminges, risveglia le speranze di sviluppo locale e di potenza industriale nazionale.
Espanol :
Proyección de la película Tout est parti d’ici con el codirector Vincent Barthe.
En 1939, el descubrimiento de un yacimiento de hidrocarburos en Saint-Marcet, en la región de Comminges, despierta esperanzas de desarrollo local y de potencia industrial nacional.
