CINÉ-RENCONTRE TOUT EST PARTI D’ICI Rue Lassus Nestier Bagnères-de-Luchon

CINÉ-RENCONTRE TOUT EST PARTI D’ICI

Rue Lassus Nestier CINEMA REX Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 7 – 7 – EUR

7

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-12 20:15:00

fin : 2025-11-12

Date(s) :

2025-11-12

Projection du film Tout est parti d’ici en présence de Vincent Barthe, co-réalisateur.

En 1939, la découverte d’un gisement d’hydrocarbures à Saint-Marcet, dans le Comminges, réveille l’espoir d’un développement local et d’une puissance industrielle nationale.

Possibilité de réserver sur www.cinemaluchon.com ou billetterie directement au cinéma 7 .

English :

Screening of the film Tout est parti d’ici with co-director Vincent Barthe.

In 1939, the discovery of a hydrocarbon deposit at Saint-Marcet, in the Comminges region, awakened hopes of local development and national industrial power.

German :

Vorführung des Films Tout est partie d’ici in Anwesenheit von Vincent Barthe, Co-Regisseur.

1939 weckt die Entdeckung eines Kohlenwasserstoffvorkommens in Saint-Marcet im Comminges die Hoffnung auf eine lokale Entwicklung und eine nationale Industriemacht.

Italiano :

Proiezione del film Tout est parti d’ici con il co-regista Vincent Barthe.

Nel 1939, la scoperta di un giacimento di idrocarburi a Saint-Marcet, nella regione di Comminges, risveglia le speranze di sviluppo locale e di potenza industriale nazionale.

Espanol :

Proyección de la película Tout est parti d’ici con el codirector Vincent Barthe.

En 1939, el descubrimiento de un yacimiento de hidrocarburos en Saint-Marcet, en la región de Comminges, despierta esperanzas de desarrollo local y de potencia industrial nacional.

