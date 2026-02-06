Ciné Sénior La Famille Addams Cinéma Grand Ecran Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse
Cinéma Grand Ecran 24 avenue Nationale Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse Landes
Tarif : 4 – 4 – 6.5 EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Début : 2026-02-13
fin : 2026-02-13
2026-02-13
Une séance de cinéma à partager en famille autour du principe venir accompagné d’un papi et/ou d’une mamie pour vivre ensemble ce moment, et pourquoi pas trois générations ?
Comédie fantastique de 1992 d’une duré de 1h39 réalisé par Barry Sonnenfeld.
A Partir de 8 ans.
Tarifs spécial un adulte + un enfant = 7€ .
Cinéma Grand Ecran 24 avenue Nationale Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse 40230 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 58 77 44 40 cinetyr@orange.fr
English : Ciné Sénior La Famille Addams
A film show to share with the whole family, based on the principle of bringing along a grandparent or grandmother to experience this moment together, and why not three generations?
