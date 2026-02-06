Ciné Sénior La Famille Addams Cinéma Grand Ecran Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse

Ciné Sénior La Famille Addams

Cinéma Grand Ecran 24 avenue Nationale Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse Landes

Tarif : 4 – 4 – 6.5 EUR

Début : 2026-02-13

fin : 2026-02-13

2026-02-13

Une séance de cinéma à partager en famille autour du principe venir accompagné d’un papi et/ou d’une mamie pour vivre ensemble ce moment, et pourquoi pas trois générations ?

Comédie fantastique de 1992 d’une duré de 1h39 réalisé par Barry Sonnenfeld.

A Partir de 8 ans.

Tarifs spécial un adulte + un enfant = 7€ .

Cinéma Grand Ecran 24 avenue Nationale Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse 40230 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 58 77 44 40 cinetyr@orange.fr

English : Ciné Sénior La Famille Addams

A film show to share with the whole family, based on the principle of bringing along a grandparent or grandmother to experience this moment together, and why not three generations?

L’événement Ciné Sénior La Famille Addams Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse a été mis à jour le 2026-02-02 par OTI LAS