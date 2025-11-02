CINÉCO DIFFÉRENTE Villefort

CINÉCO DIFFÉRENTE

33 Avenue de la Gare Villefort Lozère

Tarif : 4 – 4 – 6 EUR

Demi-journée

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-02

fin : 2025-11-02

Date(s) :

2025-11-02

Le Foyer rural de Pourcharesses-Villefort propose une projection du film Différente

01h40min Comédie, Romance France (VF)

6€/séance 4€/séance tarif réduit

Katia est une brillante documentaliste de 35 ans qui fait preuve de singularité dans sa manière de vivre ses relations, toutes plus ou moins chaotiques. Sa participation à un nouveau reportage l’amène enfin à mettre un mot sur sa différence. Cette révélation va chambouler une vie déjà bien compliquée.

33 Avenue de la Gare Villefort 48800 Lozère Occitanie +33 7 82 01 60 69 contact@frpv48.fr

English :

The Foyer rural de Pourcharesses-Villefort proposes a screening of the film Différente

01h40min Comedy, Romance France (VF)

6/screening 4/screening concessions

German :

Das Foyer rural von Pourcharesses-Villefort bietet eine Vorführung des Films Différente an

01h40min Komödie, Romanze Frankreich (VF)

6?/Sitzung 4?/Sitzung ermäßigter Tarif

Italiano :

Il Foyer rural de Pourcharesses-Villefort proietta il film Différente

01h40min Commedia, Romantico Francia (VF)

6/spettacolo 4/spettacolo ridotto

Espanol :

El Foyer rural de Pourcharesses-Villefort proyecta la película Différente

01h40min Comedia, Romance Francia (VF)

6/vista 4/vista con descuento

