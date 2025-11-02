CINÉCO DIFFÉRENTE Villefort
CINÉCO DIFFÉRENTE Villefort dimanche 2 novembre 2025.
CINÉCO DIFFÉRENTE
33 Avenue de la Gare Villefort Lozère
Tarif : 4 – 4 – 6 EUR
Demi-journée
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-02
fin : 2025-11-02
Date(s) :
2025-11-02
Le Foyer rural de Pourcharesses-Villefort propose une projection du film Différente
01h40min Comédie, Romance France (VF)
6€/séance 4€/séance tarif réduit
Katia est une brillante documentaliste de 35 ans qui fait preuve de singularité dans sa manière de vivre ses relations, toutes plus ou moins chaotiques. Sa participation à un nouveau reportage l’amène enfin à mettre un mot sur sa différence. Cette révélation va chambouler une vie déjà bien compliquée.
33 Avenue de la Gare Villefort 48800 Lozère Occitanie +33 7 82 01 60 69 contact@frpv48.fr
English :
The Foyer rural de Pourcharesses-Villefort proposes a screening of the film Différente
01h40min Comedy, Romance France (VF)
6/screening 4/screening concessions
German :
Das Foyer rural von Pourcharesses-Villefort bietet eine Vorführung des Films Différente an
01h40min Komödie, Romanze Frankreich (VF)
6?/Sitzung 4?/Sitzung ermäßigter Tarif
Italiano :
Il Foyer rural de Pourcharesses-Villefort proietta il film Différente
01h40min Commedia, Romantico Francia (VF)
6/spettacolo 4/spettacolo ridotto
Espanol :
El Foyer rural de Pourcharesses-Villefort proyecta la película Différente
01h40min Comedia, Romance Francia (VF)
6/vista 4/vista con descuento
L’événement CINÉCO DIFFÉRENTE Villefort a été mis à jour le 2025-10-25 par 48-OT Mont Lozere