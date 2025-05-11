CINÉCO THE BRUTALIST VO – Ciné théâtre La Forge Villefort, 11 mai 2025 16:30, Villefort.

Lozère

CINÉCO THE BRUTALIST VO Ciné théâtre La Forge 33 Avenue de la Gare Villefort Lozère

Tarif : 4 – 4 – 4 EUR

Début : 2025-05-11 16:30:00

fin : 2025-05-11 16:30:00

2025-05-11

Diffusion du film d’animation « the brutalist vo

Drame/ Romance – Durée 03h35min – Origine Royaume-Uni/ Hongrie/ États-Unis d’Améri (VO)

L’histoire, sur près de trente ans, d’un architecte juif né en Hongrie, Laszlo Toth. Revenu d’un camp de concentration, il émigre avec sa femme, Erzsébet, après la fin de la Seconde Guerre mondiale aux Etats-Unis pour connaître son « rêve américain ».

Tarif de 4€ à 6€ .

Ciné théâtre La Forge 33 Avenue de la Gare

Villefort 48800 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 66 45 94 41

English :

Broadcast of the animated film « the brutalist vo

Drama/ Romance Running time: 03h35min Origin United Kingdom/ Hungary/ United States of America (VO)

Price from 4? to 6?

German :

Ausstrahlung des Animationsfilms « the brutalist vo »

Drama/ Romanze Dauer: 03h35min Herkunft: Großbritannien/ Ungarn/ Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika (OV)

Preis von 4? bis 6?

Italiano :

Trasmissione del film d’animazione « the brutalist vo

Drammatico/ Romantico Durata 03h35min Origine Regno Unito/ Ungheria/ Stati Uniti d’America (VO)

Prezzo da 4? a 6?

Espanol :

Emisión de la película de animación « the brutalist vo

Drama/ Romance Duración: 03h35min Origen Reino Unido/ Hungría/ Estados Unidos de América (VO)

Precio de 4? a 6?

