CINECO THE LAST STOP IN YUMA COUNTY Saint-Germain-de-Calberte

Tarif : 4 – 4 – EUR

Enfant

Début : 2025-10-25

fin : 2025-10-25

2025-10-25

Projection du film « The last stop in Yuma County » de Francis Galluppi. Durée 1h30min / Genre Thriller, Policier / Origine Etats-Unis (VO)

Projection du film « The last stop in Yuma County » de Francis Galluppi, samedi 25 ocyobre à 21h à la salle polyvalente.

Synopsis:

La clientèle d’un diner d’Arizona attend patiemment le ravitaillement en essence de la station-service. Il y a là un vieux couple texan, un représentant en couteau, l’épouse du shérif et des braqueurs de banque, histoire que l’atmosphère se charge d’électricité. .

English :

Screening of Francis Galluppi’s « The last stop in Yuma County ». Running time: 1h30min / Genre: Thriller, Crime / Origin: USA (VO)

German :

Vorführung des Films « The last stop in Yuma County » von Francis Galluppi. Dauer: 1h30min / Genre: Thriller, Krimi / Herkunft: USA (OV)

Italiano :

Proiezione di « L’ultima fermata nella contea di Yuma » di Francis Galluppi. Durata: 1h30min / Genere: Thriller, Crime / Origine: Stati Uniti (VO)

Espanol :

Proyección de « La última parada en el condado de Yuma », de Francis Galluppi. Duración: 1h30min / Género: Thriller, Crimen / Origen: Estados Unidos (VO)

