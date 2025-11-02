CINÉCO UN SIMPLE ACCIDENT

33 Avenue de la Gare Villefort Lozère

Tarif : 4 – 4 – 6 EUR

Demi-journée

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-02

fin : 2025-11-02

Date(s) :

2025-11-02

Le Foyer rural de Pourcharesses-Villefort propose une projection du film un simple accident

01h41min Drame Tout Public Iran

6€/séance 4€/séance tarif réduit

Le Foyer rural de Pourcharesses-Villefort propose une projection du film un simple accident

01h41min Drame Tout Public Iran

Iran, de nos jours. Un homme croise par hasard celui qu’il croit être son ancien tortionnaire. Mais face à ce père de famille qui nie farouchement avoir été son bourreau, le doute s’installe.

6€/séance 4€/séance tarif réduit .

33 Avenue de la Gare Villefort 48800 Lozère Occitanie +33 7 82 01 60 69 contact@frpv48.fr

English :

The Foyer rural de Pourcharesses-Villefort proposes a screening of the film A Simple Accident

01h41min Drama All Audiences Iran

6/screening 4/screening concessions

German :

Das Foyer rural von Pourcharesses-Villefort bietet eine Vorführung des Films un simple accident an

01h41min Drama Für alle Altersgruppen Iran

6?/Sitzung 4?/Sitzung ermäßigter Tarif

Italiano :

Il Foyer rural de Pourcharesses-Villefort propone la proiezione del film un simple accident

01h41min Drammatico Per tutti i pubblici Iran

6/spettacolo 4/concessioni di proiezione

Espanol :

El Foyer rural de Pourcharesses-Villefort propone la proyección de la película un simple accidente

01h41min Drama Todos los públicos Irán

6/proyección 4/proyección con descuento

L’événement CINÉCO UN SIMPLE ACCIDENT Villefort a été mis à jour le 2025-10-25 par 48-OT Mont Lozere