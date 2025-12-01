Cinéfilou Goûter « Premières neiges » Coutances
Cinéfilou Goûter « Premières neiges » Coutances vendredi 26 décembre 2025.
Cinéfilou Goûter « Premières neiges »
24 Rue Saint-Maur Coutances Manche
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-26 15:00:00
fin : 2025-12-26
Date(s) :
2025-12-26
Cinéfilou Goûter « Premières neiges », goûter offert en fin de séances, au cinéma le Long-courT à Coutances. .
24 Rue Saint-Maur Coutances 50200 Manche Normandie +33 2 33 07 57 09
English : Cinéfilou Goûter « Premières neiges »
German :
Italiano :
Espanol :
L’événement Cinéfilou Goûter « Premières neiges » Coutances a été mis à jour le 2025-09-05 par Coutances Tourisme