Cinéma Alverton L’Homme qui rétrécit Salles des Fêtes d’Arvert Arvert

Cinéma Alverton L’Homme qui rétrécit

Salles des Fêtes d’Arvert Place Jacques Lacombe Arvert Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 3 – 3 – 3 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-08 20:30:00

fin : 2025-12-08

Date(s) :

2025-12-08

Le Cinéma Alverton vous invite à découvrir “L’Homme qui rétrécit”, une aventure incroyable où un homme ordinaire devient minuscule et doit survivre dans un monde devenu gigantesque ! Une expérience captivante pleine de suspense et d’émotions

Salles des Fêtes d’Arvert Place Jacques Lacombe Arvert 17530 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 36 40 36 mairie@ville-arvert.fr

English :

The Alverton Cinema invites you to discover The Shrinking Man, an incredible adventure in which an ordinary man becomes tiny and must survive in a world that has become gigantic! A captivating experience full of suspense and emotion

German :

Das Alverton-Kino lädt Sie ein, Der Mann, der schrumpft zu sehen, ein unglaubliches Abenteuer, in dem ein gewöhnlicher Mann winzig klein wird und in einer riesigen Welt überleben muss! Ein fesselndes Erlebnis voller Spannung und Emotionen

Italiano :

Il Cinéma Alverton vi invita a scoprire L’uomo che rimpicciolisce, un’incredibile avventura in cui un uomo comune diventa minuscolo e deve sopravvivere in un mondo che è diventato gigantesco! Un’esperienza avvincente, ricca di suspense e di emozioni

Espanol :

El Cinéma Alverton le invita a descubrir El hombre menguante, una increíble aventura en la que un hombre corriente se vuelve diminuto y tiene que sobrevivir en un mundo que se ha vuelto gigantesco Una experiencia cautivadora llena de suspense y emoción

