Cinéma Animal totem Espace Animation Les Houches

Cinéma Animal totem

Espace Animation 27 pl de la Mairie Les Houches Haute-Savoie

Tarif : 5.5 – 5.5 – 5.5 EUR

Date :

Début : 2025-12-07 17:30:00

fin : 2025-12-07

Date(s) :

2025-12-07

Animal totem de Benoît Delépine avec Samir Guesmi, Olivier Rabourdin, Solène Rigot -France 2025 Durée 1h29 Projection aux Houches en avant-première

Espace Animation 27 pl de la Mairie Les Houches 74310 Haute-Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 50 55 50 62 info@cinegrandsoir.fr

English :

Animal totem by Benoît Delépine with Samir Guesmi, Olivier Rabourdin, Solène Rigot -France 2025 Running time 1h29 Preview screening at Les Houches

German :

Animal totem von Benoît Delépine mit Samir Guesmi, Olivier Rabourdin, Solène Rigot -Frankreich 2025 Dauer 1h29 Vorpremiere in Les Houches

Italiano :

Animal totem di Benoît Delépine con Samir Guesmi, Olivier Rabourdin, Solène Rigot -Francia 2025 Durata 1h29 Proiezione in anteprima a Les Houches

Espanol :

Tótem animal de Benoît Delépine con Samir Guesmi, Olivier Rabourdin, Solène Rigot -Francia 2025 Duración 1h29 Proyección previa en Les Houches

