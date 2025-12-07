Cinéma Animal totem Espace Animation Les Houches
Cinéma Animal totem Espace Animation Les Houches dimanche 7 décembre 2025.
Cinéma Animal totem
Espace Animation 27 pl de la Mairie Les Houches Haute-Savoie
Tarif : 5.5 – 5.5 – 5.5 EUR
Début : 2025-12-07 17:30:00
2025-12-07
Animal totem de Benoît Delépine avec Samir Guesmi, Olivier Rabourdin, Solène Rigot -France 2025 Durée 1h29 Projection aux Houches en avant-première
Espace Animation 27 pl de la Mairie Les Houches 74310 Haute-Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 50 55 50 62 info@cinegrandsoir.fr
English :
Animal totem by Benoît Delépine with Samir Guesmi, Olivier Rabourdin, Solène Rigot -France 2025 Running time 1h29 Preview screening at Les Houches
German :
Animal totem von Benoît Delépine mit Samir Guesmi, Olivier Rabourdin, Solène Rigot -Frankreich 2025 Dauer 1h29 Vorpremiere in Les Houches
Italiano :
Animal totem di Benoît Delépine con Samir Guesmi, Olivier Rabourdin, Solène Rigot -Francia 2025 Durata 1h29 Proiezione in anteprima a Les Houches
Espanol :
Tótem animal de Benoît Delépine con Samir Guesmi, Olivier Rabourdin, Solène Rigot -Francia 2025 Duración 1h29 Proyección previa en Les Houches
