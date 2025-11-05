Cinéma ARCO Saint-Affrique
Cinéma ARCO
Boulevard Carnot Saint-Affrique Aveyron
Début : Mercredi 2025-11-05
fin : 2025-11-05
2025-11-05 2025-11-07 2025-11-08 2025-11-09 2025-11-11
En 2075, une petite fille de 10 ans, Iris, voit un mystérieux garçon vêtu d’une combinaison arc-en-ciel tomber du ciel.
C’est Arco. Il vient d’un futur lointain et idyllique où voyager dans le temps est possible. Iris le recueille et va l’aider par tous les moyens à rentrer chez lui.
De Ugo Bienvenu
| Par Ugo Bienvenu, Félix de Givry
Avec Swann Arlaud, Alma Jodorowsky, Margot Ringard Oldra
à partir de 8 ans .
Boulevard Carnot Saint-Affrique 12400 Aveyron Occitanie +33 5 65 99 02 10
English :
In 2075, a 10-year-old girl named Iris sees a mysterious boy dressed in a rainbow suit fall from the sky.
German :
Im Jahr 2075 sieht die zehnjährige Iris, wie ein geheimnisvoller Junge in einem Regenbogenanzug vom Himmel fällt.
Italiano :
Nel 2075, una bambina di 10 anni di nome Iris vede cadere dal cielo un misterioso ragazzo vestito con un abito arcobaleno.
Espanol :
En 2075, una niña de 10 años llamada Iris ve caer del cielo a un misterioso niño vestido con un traje arco iris.
