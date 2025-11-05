Cinéma ARCO Saint-Affrique

Cinéma ARCO

Boulevard Carnot Saint-Affrique Aveyron

Début : Mercredi 2025-11-05

fin : 2025-11-05

2025-11-05 2025-11-07 2025-11-08 2025-11-09 2025-11-11

En 2075, une petite fille de 10 ans, Iris, voit un mystérieux garçon vêtu d’une combinaison arc-en-ciel tomber du ciel.

C’est Arco. Il vient d’un futur lointain et idyllique où voyager dans le temps est possible. Iris le recueille et va l’aider par tous les moyens à rentrer chez lui.

De Ugo Bienvenu

| Par Ugo Bienvenu, Félix de Givry

Avec Swann Arlaud, Alma Jodorowsky, Margot Ringard Oldra

à partir de 8 ans .

Boulevard Carnot Saint-Affrique 12400 Aveyron Occitanie +33 5 65 99 02 10

English :

In 2075, a 10-year-old girl named Iris sees a mysterious boy dressed in a rainbow suit fall from the sky.

German :

Im Jahr 2075 sieht die zehnjährige Iris, wie ein geheimnisvoller Junge in einem Regenbogenanzug vom Himmel fällt.

Italiano :

Nel 2075, una bambina di 10 anni di nome Iris vede cadere dal cielo un misterioso ragazzo vestito con un abito arcobaleno.

Espanol :

En 2075, una niña de 10 años llamada Iris ve caer del cielo a un misterioso niño vestido con un traje arco iris.

