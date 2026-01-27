Cinéma Avant-première documentaire Rural Cinéma Apollo 8 Rochefort

Cinéma Avant-première documentaire Rural

Cinéma Apollo 8 1 cours Roy Bry Rochefort Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 6.8 – 6.8 – 6.8 EUR

Date :

Début : 2026-02-15 14:00:00

fin : 2026-02-15 15:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-02-15

Avant-première du film documentaire Rural, réalisé par Edouard Bergeon.

.

Cinéma Apollo 8 1 cours Roy Bry Rochefort 17300 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 88 04 41

English : Cinema: Preview screening of the documentary Rural

Preview screening of the documentary film Rural, directed by Edouard Bergeon.

L'événement Cinéma Avant-première documentaire Rural Rochefort a été mis à jour le 2026-01-27