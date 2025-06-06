Cinéma Bergers – Cinéma Labor Dieulefit, 6 juin 2025 21:00, Dieulefit.

Drôme

Cinéma Bergers  Cinéma Labor 55 rue Justin Jouve Dieulefit Drôme

Début : 2025-06-06 21:00:00
fin : 2025-06-08

2025-06-06

Comédie Dramatique
Durée 1h 53 mn
De Sophie Deraspe
Par Sophie Deraspe, Mathyas Lefebure
Avec Félix-Antoine Duval, Solène Rigot, Guilaine Londez
Cinéma Labor 55 rue Justin Jouve
Dieulefit 26220 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 46 41 57  cinelabor@gmail.com

English :

Dramatic Comedy
Running time 1h 53 mn
By Sophie Deraspe
By Sophie Deraspe, Mathyas Lefebure
With Félix-Antoine Duval, Solène Rigot, Guilaine Londez

German :

Dramatische Komödie
Dauer 1h 53 min
Von Sophie Deraspe
Von Sophie Deraspe, Mathyas Lefebure
Mit Félix-Antoine Duval, Solène Rigot, Guilaine Londez

Italiano :

Commedia drammatica
Durata 1h 53mn
Di Sophie Deraspe
Di Sophie Deraspe, Mathyas Lefebure
Con Félix-Antoine Duval, Solène Rigot, Guilaine Londez

Espanol :

Comedia dramática
Duración 1h 53 mn
Por Sophie Deraspe
Por Sophie Deraspe, Mathyas Lefebure
Con Félix-Antoine Duval, Solène Rigot, Guilaine Londez

