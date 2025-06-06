Cinéma Bergers – Cinéma Labor Dieulefit, 6 juin 2025 21:00, Dieulefit.
Drôme
Cinéma Bergers Cinéma Labor 55 rue Justin Jouve Dieulefit Drôme
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-06-06 21:00:00
fin : 2025-06-08
Date(s) :
2025-06-06
Comédie Dramatique
Durée 1h 53 mn
De Sophie Deraspe
Par Sophie Deraspe, Mathyas Lefebure
Avec Félix-Antoine Duval, Solène Rigot, Guilaine Londez
.
Cinéma Labor 55 rue Justin Jouve
Dieulefit 26220 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 46 41 57 cinelabor@gmail.com
English :
Dramatic Comedy
Running time 1h 53 mn
By Sophie Deraspe
By Sophie Deraspe, Mathyas Lefebure
With Félix-Antoine Duval, Solène Rigot, Guilaine Londez
German :
Dramatische Komödie
Dauer 1h 53 min
Von Sophie Deraspe
Von Sophie Deraspe, Mathyas Lefebure
Mit Félix-Antoine Duval, Solène Rigot, Guilaine Londez
Italiano :
Commedia drammatica
Durata 1h 53mn
Di Sophie Deraspe
Di Sophie Deraspe, Mathyas Lefebure
Con Félix-Antoine Duval, Solène Rigot, Guilaine Londez
Espanol :
Comedia dramática
Duración 1h 53 mn
Por Sophie Deraspe
Por Sophie Deraspe, Mathyas Lefebure
Con Félix-Antoine Duval, Solène Rigot, Guilaine Londez
L’événement Cinéma Bergers Dieulefit a été mis à jour le 2025-05-19 par Office de Tourisme Pays de Dieulefit-Bourdeaux