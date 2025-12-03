Cinéma Chien 51 Espace Animation Les Houches
Cinéma Chien 51 Espace Animation Les Houches mercredi 3 décembre 2025.
Cinéma Chien 51
Espace Animation 27 pl de la Mairie Les Houches Haute-Savoie
Tarif : 5.5 – 5.5 – 5.5 EUR
Début : 2025-12-03 20:30:00
2025-12-03
Chien 51 de Cédric Jimenez avec Gilles Lellouche, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Louis Garrel, Romain Duris France, Belgique 2025 Durée 1H40
Espace Animation 27 pl de la Mairie Les Houches 74310 Haute-Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 50 55 50 62 info@cinegrandsoir.fr
English :
Chien 51 by Cédric Jimenez with Gilles Lellouche, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Louis Garrel, Romain Duris France, Belgium 2025 Running time 1H40
German :
Chien 51 von Cédric Jimenez mit Gilles Lellouche, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Louis Garrel, Romain Duris Frankreich, Belgien 2025 Dauer 1H40
Italiano :
Chien 51 di Cédric Jimenez con Gilles Lellouche, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Louis Garrel, Romain Duris Francia, Belgio 2025 Durata 1H40
Espanol :
Chien 51 de Cédric Jimenez con Gilles Lellouche, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Louis Garrel, Romain Duris Francia, Bélgica 2025 Duración 1H40
