Cinéma Christy and his brother Bischwiller

Cinéma Christy and his brother

31 rue de Vire Bischwiller Bas-Rhin

Tarif : – – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mardi 2026-02-03 20:00:00

fin : 2026-02-03 21:38:00

Date(s) :

2026-02-03

Expulsé de sa famille d’accueil, Christy, 17 ans, débarque chez son demi-frère, jeune papa, qu’il connait peu. Ce dernier vit mal cet arrangement qu’il espère temporaire, mais Christy se sent vite chez lui, dans ce quartier populaire de Cork. Les deux frères vont devoir se confronter à leur passé tumultueux pour envisager un avenir commun.

Dans la droite lignée de Ken Loach, Brendan Canty propose un premier film dur et plein d’émotions sur les problématiques de précarité en Irlande.

Réalisateur Brendan Canty.

Avec Danny Power, Diarmuid Noyes, Emma Willis.

Drame En VOST

Précédé du court métrage L’homme aux bras balants

Grand Prix Berlinale 2025

31 rue de Vire Bischwiller 67240 Bas-Rhin Grand Est +33 3 88 53 75 00 billetterie@mac-bischwiller.fr

English :

Expelled from his foster family, 17-year-old Christy arrives at the home of his half-brother, a young father he hardly knows. The latter is unhappy about what he hopes is a temporary arrangement, but Christy soon feels at home in this working-class Cork neighborhood. The two brothers will have to come to terms with their tumultuous past if they are to envisage a future together.

