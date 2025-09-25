Cinéma & Concert | Il était une fois Michel Legrand Centre Culturel Langeac

Cinéma & Concert | Il était une fois Michel Legrand

Centre Culturel 1473 Rue Léo Lagrange Langeac Haute-Loire

Début : 2025-09-25 20:00:00

fin : 2025-09-25

2025-09-25

En première partie, concert avec le pianiste Guillaume Hazebaert suivie de la projection du film « Il était une fois Michel Legrand ». 1h 49min | Documentaire | De David Hertzog Dessites | Par David Hertzog Dessites

Centre Culturel 1473 Rue Léo Lagrange Langeac 43300 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes lecinemalangeadois@gmail.com

English :

Opening concert with pianist Guillaume Hazebaert, followed by screening of the film « Once upon a time Michel Legrand ». 1h 49min | Documentary | By David Hertzog Dessites

German :

Im ersten Teil ein Konzert mit dem Pianisten Guillaume Hazebaert, gefolgt von der Vorführung des Films « Il était une fois Michel Legrand » (Es war einmal Michel Legrand). 1h 49min | Dokumentarfilm | Von David Hertzog Dessites | Von David Hertzog Dessites

Italiano :

Nel primo tempo, un concerto con il pianista Guillaume Hazebaert seguito dalla proiezione del film « C’era una volta Michel Legrand ». 1h 49min | Documentario | Di David Hertzog Dessites

Espanol :

En la primera parte, un concierto con el pianista Guillaume Hazebaert seguido de la proyección de la película « Érase una vez Michel Legrand ». 1h 49min | Documental | Por David Hertzog Dessites

