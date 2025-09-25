Cinéma & Concert | Il était une fois Michel Legrand Centre Culturel Langeac
Cinéma & Concert | Il était une fois Michel Legrand Centre Culturel Langeac jeudi 25 septembre 2025.
Cinéma & Concert | Il était une fois Michel Legrand
Centre Culturel 1473 Rue Léo Lagrange Langeac Haute-Loire
Début : 2025-09-25 20:00:00
2025-09-25
En première partie, concert avec le pianiste Guillaume Hazebaert suivie de la projection du film « Il était une fois Michel Legrand ». 1h 49min | Documentaire | De David Hertzog Dessites | Par David Hertzog Dessites
Centre Culturel 1473 Rue Léo Lagrange Langeac 43300 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes lecinemalangeadois@gmail.com
English :
Opening concert with pianist Guillaume Hazebaert, followed by screening of the film « Once upon a time Michel Legrand ». 1h 49min | Documentary | By David Hertzog Dessites
German :
Im ersten Teil ein Konzert mit dem Pianisten Guillaume Hazebaert, gefolgt von der Vorführung des Films « Il était une fois Michel Legrand » (Es war einmal Michel Legrand). 1h 49min | Dokumentarfilm | Von David Hertzog Dessites | Von David Hertzog Dessites
Italiano :
Nel primo tempo, un concerto con il pianista Guillaume Hazebaert seguito dalla proiezione del film « C’era una volta Michel Legrand ». 1h 49min | Documentario | Di David Hertzog Dessites
Espanol :
En la primera parte, un concierto con el pianista Guillaume Hazebaert seguido de la proyección de la película « Érase una vez Michel Legrand ». 1h 49min | Documental | Por David Hertzog Dessites
