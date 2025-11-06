Cinéma | Connemara | Landos

Salle culturelle Landos Haute-Loire

Tarif : 6 – 6 – 6 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-06 20:00:00

fin : 2025-11-06

Date(s) :

2025-11-06

Réalisateur Alex Lutz. Adapté du livre de Nicolas Mathieu.

Issue d’un milieu modeste, Hélène a quitté depuis longtemps les Vosges.

Aujourd’hui, elle a la quarantaine. Un burn-out brutal l’oblige à quitter Paris et de revenir là où elle a grandi.

.

Salle culturelle Landos 43340 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

English :

Director: Alex Lutz. Adapted from the book by Nicolas Mathieu.

From a modest background, Hélène left the Vosges a long time ago.

Today, she’s in her forties. A brutal burn-out forces her to leave Paris and return to the place where she grew up.

German :

Regie: Alex Lutz. Nach dem Buch von Nicolas Mathieu.

Hélène stammt aus einfachen Verhältnissen und hat die Vogesen vor langer Zeit verlassen.

Heute ist sie in ihren Vierzigern. Ein brutales Burn-out zwingt sie, Paris zu verlassen und an den Ort zurückzukehren, an dem sie aufgewachsen ist.

Italiano :

Regia: Alex Lutz. Adattato dal libro di Nicolas Mathieu.

Nata in una famiglia modesta, Hélène ha lasciato i Vosgi molto tempo fa.

Ora ha quarant’anni. Un improvviso burn-out la costringe a lasciare Parigi e a tornare nel luogo in cui è cresciuta.

Espanol :

Director: Alex Lutz. Adaptación del libro de Nicolas Mathieu.

Nacida en el seno de una familia modesta, Hélène abandonó los Vosgos hace mucho tiempo.

Ahora tiene más de cuarenta años. Un repentino agotamiento la obliga a abandonar París y regresar al lugar donde creció.

L’événement Cinéma | Connemara | Landos Landos a été mis à jour le 2025-09-24 par Office de Tourisme Sud Haute-Loire