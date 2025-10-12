Cinéma Connemara Espace Animation Les Houches
Cinéma Connemara Espace Animation Les Houches dimanche 12 octobre 2025.
Cinéma Connemara
Espace Animation 27 pl de la Mairie Les Houches Haute-Savoie
Tarif : 5.5 – 5.5 – 5.5 EUR
Début : 2025-10-12 17:30:00
fin : 2025-10-12
2025-10-12
Connemara De Alex Lutz Avec Mélanie Thierry, Bastien Bouillon, Jacques Gamblin France 2025 Durée 1h55
Espace Animation 27 pl de la Mairie Les Houches 74310 Haute-Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 50 55 50 62 info@cinegrandsoir.fr
English :
« Connemara » By Alex Lutz With Mélanie Thierry, Bastien Bouillon, Jacques Gamblin France 2025 Running time 1h55
German :
« Connemara » Von Alex Lutz Mit Mélanie Thierry, Bastien Bouillon, Jacques Gamblin Frankreich 2025 Dauer 1h55
Italiano :
« Connemara » Di Alex Lutz Con Mélanie Thierry, Bastien Bouillon, Jacques Gamblin Francia 2025 Durata 1h55
Espanol :
« Connemara » De Alex Lutz Con Mélanie Thierry, Bastien Bouillon, Jacques Gamblin Francia 2025 Duración 1h55
L'événement Cinéma Connemara Les Houches a été mis à jour le 2025-09-02