Cinéma cycle Von Trotta suivi d’un débat

Cinéma Lumière 5 rue du président Félix Faure Romans-sur-Isère Drôme

Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-02-10 20:00:00

fin : 2026-02-24 22:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-02-10 2026-02-24

Dans le cadre d’un partenariat entre la MJC Robert Martin et le Cinéma Lumière, deux séances sont consacrées à la cinéaste allemande Margarethe von Trotta, figure emblématique du nouveau cinéma allemand. Ces deux séances seront suivies d’un débat.

.

Cinéma Lumière 5 rue du président Félix Faure Romans-sur-Isère 26100 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 71 26 00 contact@mjc-robert-martin.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

As part of a partnership between MJC Robert Martin and Cinéma Lumière, two screenings are devoted to German filmmaker Margarethe von Trotta, an emblematic figure of new German cinema. Both screenings will be followed by a discussion.

L’événement Cinéma cycle Von Trotta suivi d’un débat Romans-sur-Isère a été mis à jour le 2026-01-20 par Valence Romans Tourisme