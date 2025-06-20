CINÉMA « DE MAUVAISE FOI » – Palavas-les-Flots, 20 juin 2025 07:00, Palavas-les-Flots.
Hérault
CINÉMA « DE MAUVAISE FOI » 16 avenue Maréchal Joffre Palavas-les-Flots Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-06-20
fin : 2025-06-27
Date(s) :
2025-06-20
2025-06-22
2025-06-27
Cinéma De mauvaise foi de Albéric Saint-Martin Durée 1h34 Tarifs 6€ (tarif plein), 5€ (tarif réduit), 40€ (carte d’abonnement 10 places) Infos 04 67 07 73 34 www.cineplan-cinema-itinerant.fr
Un notaire vieille France doit impérativement sauver son château délabré et empêcher le mariage de sa fille avec un golden boy prétentieux. La fortune promise par une comtesse mourante à un jeune artiste bohème, pourrait régler tous ses problèmes. À condition que le futur héritier devienne un bon catholique, et tombe amoureux de la jolie fiancée. .
16 avenue Maréchal Joffre
Palavas-les-Flots 34250 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 07 73 34
English :
Cinema « De mauvaise foi » by Albéric Saint-Martin Running time 1h34 Prices: 6? (full price), 5? (reduced price), 40? (10-seat season ticket) Information: 04 67 07 73 34 www.cineplan-cinema-itinerant.fr
German :
Kino « De mauvaise foi » von Albéric Saint-Martin Dauer 1h34 Preise: 6? (voller Preis), 5? (ermäßigter Preis), 40? (Abonnementkarte für 10 Plätze) Infos: 04 67 07 73 34 www.cineplan-cinema-itinerant.fr
Italiano :
Cinema « De mauvaise foi » di Albéric Saint-Martin Durata 1h34 Biglietti: 6 euro (intero), 5 euro (ridotto), 40 euro (abbonamento 10 posti) Informazioni: 04 67 07 73 34 www.cineplan-cinema-itinerant.fr
Espanol :
Cine « De mauvaise foi » de Albéric Saint-Martin Duración: 1h34 Entradas: 6 euros (tarifa normal), 5 euros (con descuento), 40 euros (abono de 10 plazas) Información: 04 67 07 73 34 www.cineplan-cinema-itinerant.fr
