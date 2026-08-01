Informations pratiques

Abeilhan

CINÉMA DE PLEIN AIR

Allée des Jardins Abeilhan Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-16

fin : 2026-08-16

Date(s) :

2026-08-16

Cinéma en plein air au stade d’Abeilhan le dimanche 16 aout a partir de 19h30.

projection du film A toute allure Marco, un steward, et Marianne, un officier de sous-marin se rencontrent lors d’une escale, mais la jeune femme doit repartir en mission pour une longue période. Marco, décidé à la suivre, réussit à s’incruster dans le sous-marin …

Restauration sur place. Entrée gratuite.

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Allée des Jardins Abeilhan 34290 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 39 00 21

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : CINÉMA DE PLEIN AIR

Open-air movie screening at Abeilhan Stadium on Sunday, August 16, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Screening of the film A toute allure : Marco, a flight attendant, and Marianne, a submarine officer, meet during a layover, but the young woman must return to duty for an extended period. Marco, determined to follow her, manages to sneak onto the submarine…

Food and drinks available on site. Free admissi

L’événement CINÉMA DE PLEIN AIR Abeilhan a été mis à jour le 2026-07-30 par 34 OT AVANT-MONTS