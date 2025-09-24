Cinéma Downton Abbey III Saint-Affrique

Cinéma Downton Abbey III Saint-Affrique mercredi 24 septembre 2025.

Cinéma Downton Abbey III

1 Boulevard Carnot Saint-Affrique Aveyron

Mercredi 2025-09-24

2025-09-24 2025-09-26 2025-09-27 2025-09-28 2025-09-29

Le retour tant attendu au cinéma du phénomène mondial nous replonge dans l’univers de la famille Crawley et de son personnel à l’aube des années 1930.

Alors que chacun tente de faire évoluer Downton Abbey avec son temps, une nouvelle ère s’annonce, pleine de défis, de remises en question et d’espoirs.

10 septembre 2025 en salle | 2h 03min | Drame, Historique

De Simon Curtis | Par Julian Fellowes

Avec Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael

Titre original Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale .

1 Boulevard Carnot Saint-Affrique 12400 Aveyron Occitanie +33 5 65 99 02 10 essa12@orange.fr

English :

The long-awaited return to the silver screen of the worldwide phenomenon takes us back to the world of the Crawley family and their staff at the dawn of the 1930s.

German :

Die lang erwartete Rückkehr des weltweiten Phänomens auf die Kinoleinwand führt uns zurück in die Welt der Familie Crawley und ihrer Angestellten zu Beginn der 1930er Jahre.

Italiano :

L’atteso ritorno sul grande schermo di questo fenomeno globale ci riporta nel mondo della famiglia Crawley e del suo staff all’alba degli anni Trenta.

Espanol :

El esperado regreso a la gran pantalla de este fenómeno mundial nos traslada al mundo de la familia Crawley y su personal en los albores de la década de 1930.

