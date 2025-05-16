Cinéma en Copary – Contrisson, 16 mai 2025 20:30, Contrisson.

Meuse

Cinéma en Copary Contrisson Meuse

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-05-16 20:30:00

fin : 2025-05-16 22:00:00

CINÉMA en COPARY

AIMONS-NOUS VIVANTS

1h 30min | Comédie, Romance

De Jean-Pierre Améris | Par Jean-Pierre Améris, Marion Michau

Avec Gérard Darmon, Valérie Lemercier, Patrick Timsit

L’histoire

Dans le train pour Genève, Victoire, une passagère envahissante, croise Antoine Toussaint, son idole, une grande vedette de la chanson française.

Entre lui, au bout du rouleau, et elle, débordante d’énergie, la rencontre sera explosive…

Tarifs spécifiques pour les habitants de la COPARY sur présentation d’un justificatif de domicile de moins de 3 mois.

Adultes 6 € 4€ / Tarif jeune de 14 ans 4.50 € 2,5 €

Tarif réduit à 5,50 € 3,5 € 16 ans, demandeurs d’emploi, étudiants sur présentation d’un justificatif officiel à jour)

Réservation conseillée à la COPARY au 03 29 78 79 92 ou à culture@copary.fr (ou au 07 84 45 43 49, uniquement le jour de l’événement).

En partenariat avec la commune de Contrisson.Tout public

Contrisson 55800 Meuse Grand Est +33 3 29 78 75 69

English :

CINEMA in COPARY

LET’S LOVE EACH OTHER ALIVE

1h 30min | Comedy, Romance

From Jean-Pierre Améris | By Jean-Pierre Améris, Marion Michau

With Gérard Darmon, Valérie Lemercier, Patrick Timsit

The story

On the train to Geneva, Victoire, an intrusive passenger, bumps into Antoine Toussaint, her idol and a major star of French chanson.

Between him, at the end of his rope, and her, bursting with energy, the encounter is explosive?

Special rates for COPARY residents on presentation of proof of address less than 3 months old.

Adults: 6 ? 4? / Youth 14 years: 4.50 ? 2.5 ?

Reduced rate 5.50 ? 3.5 ? (under 16s, unemployed, students on presentation of up-to-date official proof)

Reservations recommended from COPARY on 03 29 78 79 92 or culture@copary.fr (or 07 84 45 43 49, only on the day of the event).

In partnership with the commune of Contrisson.

German :

KINO in COPARY

LIEBEN WIR UNS LEBENDIG

1h 30min | Komödie, Romanze

Von Jean-Pierre Améris | Von Jean-Pierre Améris, Marion Michau

Mit Gérard Darmon, Valérie Lemercier, Patrick Timsit

Die Geschichte:

Im Zug nach Genf trifft Victoire, eine aufdringliche Passagierin, auf Antoine Toussaint, ihr Idol, einen großen Star des französischen Chansons.

Die Begegnung zwischen ihm, der am Ende seiner Kräfte ist, und ihr, die vor Energie strotzt, wird explosiv sein

Sonderpreise für Einwohner der COPARY gegen Vorlage eines Wohnsitznachweises, der nicht älter als 3 Monate sein darf.

Erwachsene: 6 ? 4 ? / Jugendtarif 14 Jahre: 4,50 ? 2,5 ?

Ermäßigter Tarif: 5,50 ? 3,5 ? 16 Jahre, Arbeitssuchende, Studenten gegen Vorlage eines aktuellen amtlichen Nachweises)

Reservierungen werden bei COPARY unter 03 29 78 79 92 oder culture@copary.fr empfohlen (oder unter 07 84 45 43 49, nur am Tag der Veranstaltung).

In Partnerschaft mit der Gemeinde Contrisson.

Italiano :

CINEMA in COPARIO

AMIAMOCI VIVI

1h 30min | Commedia, Romanticismo

Di Jean-Pierre Améris, Marion Michau

Con Gérard Darmon, Valérie Lemercier, Patrick Timsit

La storia

Sul treno per Ginevra, Victoire, una passeggera invadente, si imbatte in Antoine Toussaint, il suo idolo, una grande star della chanson francese.

Lui, allo stremo delle forze, e lei, piena di energia, hanno un incontro esplosivo?

Tariffe speciali per i residenti di COPARY su presentazione di un documento di identità con meno di 3 mesi.

Adulti: 6 ? 4 ? / Giovani sotto i 14 anni: 4,50 ? 2,5 ?

Tariffa ridotta: 5,50 ? 3,5 ? (minori di 16 anni, persone in cerca di lavoro, studenti, dietro presentazione di un documento ufficiale aggiornato)

Prenotazione consigliata presso COPARY al numero 03 29 78 79 92 o culture@copary.fr (o 07 84 45 43 49, solo il giorno dell’evento).

In collaborazione con il Comune di Contrisson.

Espanol :

CINE en COPARY

AMÉMONOS VIVOS

1h 30min | Comedia, Romance

De Jean-Pierre Améris, Marion Michau

Con Gérard Darmon, Valérie Lemercier, Patrick Timsit

La historia

En el tren hacia Ginebra, Victoire, una pasajera intrusa, se topa con Antoine Toussaint, su ídolo, una gran estrella de la chanson francesa.

Él, al límite de sus fuerzas, y ella, rebosante de energía, tienen un encuentro explosivo..

Tarifas especiales para los residentes en COPARY previa presentación de un justificante de domicilio de menos de 3 meses.

Adultos: 6 ? 4 ? / Jóvenes menores de 14 años: 4,50 ? 2,5 ?

Tarifa reducida: 5,50 ? 3,5 ? (menores de 16 años, demandantes de empleo, estudiantes previa presentación de justificante oficial actualizado)

Se recomienda reservar en COPARY en el 03 29 78 79 92 o en culture@copary.fr (o en el 07 84 45 43 49, solo el día del evento).

En colaboración con el municipio de Contrisson.

L’événement Cinéma en Copary Contrisson a été mis à jour le 2025-05-05 par OT SUD MEUSE