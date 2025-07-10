Cinéma en Plein Air École Buthegnémont École Buthegnémont Nancy 10 juillet 2025 21:30

Meurthe-et-Moselle

Cinéma en Plein Air École Buthegnémont École Buthegnémont 168 Av de Boufflers Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Début : Jeudi Jeudi 2025-07-10 21:30:00

2025-07-10

Toute la Métropole du Grand Nancy vibre au rythme estival !

Guinguettes rafraîchissantes, vidéo-mapping monumental, concerts exceptionnels, expositions étonnantes, visites patrimoniales et moments de détente autour des piscines, l’été se vit à Nancy et dans sa Métropole.

Soirée cinéma en plein air offerte par la Ville de Nancy, pour un moment de partage autour d’un film à voir ou à revoir.Tout public

École Buthegnémont 168 Av de Boufflers

Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 35 80 10

English :

The whole of the Greater Nancy Metropolis is vibrating to the rhythm of summer!

Refreshing guinguettes, monumental video-mapping, exceptional concerts, astonishing exhibitions, heritage tours and relaxing moments around the swimming pools, summer is alive and well in Nancy and its Metropole.

An open-air cinema evening offered by the City of Nancy, for a moment of sharing around a film to see or re-see.

German :

Die gesamte Metropolregion Grand Nancy vibriert im Sommerrhythmus!

Erfrischende Heurigen, monumentales Videomapping, außergewöhnliche Konzerte, erstaunliche Ausstellungen, Besichtigungen des Kulturerbes und entspannende Momente rund um die Schwimmbäder der Sommer lässt sich in Nancy und seiner Metropolregion erleben.

Kinoabend unter freiem Himmel, angeboten von der Stadt Nancy, für einen gemeinsamen Moment rund um einen Film, den man sehen oder wiedersehen kann.

Italiano :

Tutta l’area metropolitana di Nancy vibra al ritmo dell’estate!

Guinguettes rinfrescanti, video-mapping monumentali, concerti eccezionali, mostre sorprendenti, visite al patrimonio e momenti di relax in piscina: l’estate è viva a Nancy e nella sua Metropoli.

Una serata di cinema all’aperto offerta dalla Città di Nancy, per un momento di condivisione intorno a un film da vedere o rivedere.

Espanol :

Toda la aglomeración metropolitana de Nancy vibra al ritmo del verano

Guinguettes refrescantes, videomapping monumental, conciertos excepcionales, exposiciones asombrosas, visitas al patrimonio y momentos de relax alrededor de las piscinas, el verano está vivo en Nancy y su Metrópoli.

Una velada de cine al aire libre ofrecida por la ciudad de Nancy, para compartir un momento en torno a una película para ver o volver a ver.

L’événement Cinéma en Plein Air École Buthegnémont Nancy a été mis à jour le 2025-06-22 par DESTINATION NANCY