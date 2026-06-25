Cinéma en plein air En Fanfare Parking du foyer socio-éducatif l’Altbach Mondorff

Mondorff

Cinéma en plein air En Fanfare

Parking du foyer socio-éducatif l’Altbach 15 rue de Paris Mondorff Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-08-21 19:00:00

fin : 2026-08-21

Date(s) :

2026-08-21

Le cinéma s’invite chez vous pour cette nouvelle saison estivale de projection en plein air. Au programme des films familiaux, drôles et émouvants, de quoi profiter d’une belle soirée en famille ou entre amis.

Pour la dernière séance retrouvez le film En Fanfare.

Pour plus de confort pensez à prendre votre chaise, un plaid et vos snacks préférées.

Une petite restauration sera disponible sur place. Début de la projection à la tombée de la nuit.

Programmation proposée et organisée par la CCCE avec le soutien des communes accueillantes.Tout public

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Parking du foyer socio-éducatif l’Altbach 15 rue de Paris Mondorff 57570 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 82 05 60 accueil@cc-ce.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The movies are coming to your neighborhood for this new summer season of outdoor screenings. On the program: family-friendly, funny, and heartwarming films—perfect for enjoying a lovely evening with family or friends.

For the final screening, catch the movie *En Fanfare*.

For added comfort, be sure to bring a chair, a blanket, and your favorite snacks.

Light refreshments will be available on site. The screening begins at nightfall.

Programming curated and organized by the CCCE with the support of the host municipalities.

L’événement Cinéma en plein air En Fanfare Mondorff a été mis à jour le 2026-06-25 par OT CATTENOM ET ENVIRONS