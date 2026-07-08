CINEMA EN PLEIN AIR Murviel-lès-Béziers
samedi 22 août 2026 · Murviel-lès-Béziers
Informations pratiques
Murviel-lès-Béziers
CINEMA EN PLEIN AIR
Murviel-lès-Béziers Hérault
Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-22
fin : 2026-08-22
Date(s) :
2026-08-22
Film Compostelle diffusé en plein air au pigeonnier d’Yvernes.
Synopsis: Fred et Adam, ne se connaissent pas. Grâce à une association, ils entreprennent ensemble le pèlerinage de Saint-Jacques-de-Compostelle. Au fil des kilomètres,un lien fragile se tisse. Face aux épreuves du chemin, chacun découvre en lui une force insoupçonnée.
RDV parking des Serres (navettes gratuites).
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Murviel-lès-Béziers 34490 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 37 84 97
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : CINEMA EN PLEIN AIR
The film Compostelle will be screened outdoors at the Yvernes dovecote.
Synopsis: Fred and Adam don’t know each other. Through a nonprofit organization, they set out together on the pilgrimage to Santiago de Compostela. As they travel kilometer after kilometer, a fragile bond begins to form. Faced with the challenges of the journey, each discovers an unexpected strength within himself.
Meet at
L’événement CINEMA EN PLEIN AIR Murviel-lès-Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-07-08 par 34 OT AVANT-MONTS
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