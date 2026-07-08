Informations pratiques

Murviel-lès-Béziers

CINEMA EN PLEIN AIR

Murviel-lès-Béziers Hérault

Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-22

fin : 2026-08-22

Date(s) :

2026-08-22

Film Compostelle diffusé en plein air au pigeonnier d’Yvernes.

Synopsis: Fred et Adam, ne se connaissent pas. Grâce à une association, ils entreprennent ensemble le pèlerinage de Saint-Jacques-de-Compostelle. Au fil des kilomètres,un lien fragile se tisse. Face aux épreuves du chemin, chacun découvre en lui une force insoupçonnée.

RDV parking des Serres (navettes gratuites).

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Murviel-lès-Béziers 34490 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 37 84 97

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English : CINEMA EN PLEIN AIR

The film Compostelle will be screened outdoors at the Yvernes dovecote.

Synopsis: Fred and Adam don’t know each other. Through a nonprofit organization, they set out together on the pilgrimage to Santiago de Compostela. As they travel kilometer after kilometer, a fragile bond begins to form. Faced with the challenges of the journey, each discovers an unexpected strength within himself.

Meet at

L’événement CINEMA EN PLEIN AIR Murviel-lès-Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-07-08 par 34 OT AVANT-MONTS