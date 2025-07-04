Cinéma en Plein Air Parc de Graffigny Rue Albert 1er Villers-lès-Nancy 4 juillet 2025 22:30

Meurthe-et-Moselle

Cinéma en Plein Air Parc de Graffigny Rue Albert 1er Parc du Château Villers-lès-Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Samedi 2025-07-04 22:30:00

fin : 2025-07-04 23:59:00

Date(s) :

2025-07-04

2025-07-05

Toute la Métropole du Grand Nancy vibre au rythme estival !

Guinguettes rafraîchissantes, vidéo-mapping monumental, concerts exceptionnels, expositions étonnantes, visites patrimoniales et moments de détente autour des piscines, l’été se vit à Nancy et dans sa Métropole.

Soirée cinéma offerte par la Ville de Villers-lès-Nancy, pour un moment de partage autour d’un film à voir ou à revoir.Tout public

Rue Albert 1er Parc du Château

Villers-lès-Nancy 54600 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 92 32 40

English :

The whole of the Greater Nancy Metropolis is vibrating to the rhythm of summer!

Refreshing guinguettes, monumental video-mapping, exceptional concerts, astonishing exhibitions, heritage tours and relaxing moments around the swimming pools, summer is alive and well in Nancy and its Metropole.

Movie night hosted by the City of Villers-lès-Nancy, for a moment of sharing around a film to see or re-see.

German :

Die gesamte Metropolregion Grand Nancy vibriert im Sommerrhythmus!

Erfrischende Heurigen, monumentales Videomapping, außergewöhnliche Konzerte, erstaunliche Ausstellungen, Besichtigungen des Kulturerbes und entspannende Momente rund um die Schwimmbäder der Sommer lässt sich in Nancy und seiner Metropolregion erleben.

Kinoabend, angeboten von der Stadt Villers-lès-Nancy, für einen gemeinsamen Moment rund um einen Film, den man sehen oder wiedersehen kann.

Italiano :

Tutta l’area metropolitana di Nancy vibra al ritmo dell’estate!

Guinguettes rinfrescanti, video-mapping monumentali, concerti eccezionali, mostre sorprendenti, visite al patrimonio e momenti di relax nelle piscine: l’estate è viva a Nancy e nella sua Metropoli.

Serate cinematografiche proposte dalla città di Villers-lès-Nancy, per un momento di condivisione intorno a un film da vedere o rivedere.

Espanol :

Toda la aglomeración metropolitana de Nancy vibra al ritmo del verano

Guinguettes refrescantes, videomapping monumental, conciertos excepcionales, exposiciones asombrosas, visitas al patrimonio y momentos de relax alrededor de las piscinas, el verano está vivo en Nancy y su Metrópoli.

Veladas de cine ofrecidas por la ciudad de Villers-lès-Nancy, para un momento de convivencia en torno a una película para ver o volver a ver.

L’événement Cinéma en Plein Air Parc de Graffigny Villers-lès-Nancy a été mis à jour le 2025-06-18 par DESTINATION NANCY