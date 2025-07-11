Cinéma en Plein Air Village Festiv’Été Jarville-la-Malgrange 11 juillet 2025 21:45

Meurthe-et-Moselle

Cinéma en Plein Air Village Festiv’Été Kiosque Jarville-la-Malgrange Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-07-11 21:45:00

fin : 2025-07-11

2025-07-11

Toute la Métropole du Grand Nancy vibre au rythme estival !

Guinguettes rafraîchissantes, vidéo-mapping monumental, concerts exceptionnels, expositions étonnantes, visites patrimoniales et moments de détente autour des piscines, l’été se vit à Nancy et dans sa Métropole.

Soirée cinéma offerte par la Ville de Jarville-la-Malgrange. Film choisi par les habitants.

Restauration et buvette sur place.

Vote pour le film sur le site internet.Tout public

Kiosque

Jarville-la-Malgrange 54140 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est

English :

The whole of the Greater Nancy Metropolis is vibrating to the rhythm of summer!

Refreshing guinguettes, monumental video-mapping, exceptional concerts, astonishing exhibitions, heritage tours and relaxing moments around the swimming pools, summer is alive and well in Nancy and its Metropole.

Movie night hosted by the town of Jarville-la-Malgrange. Film chosen by local residents.

Catering and refreshments on site.

Vote for the film on the website.

German :

Die gesamte Metropolregion Grand Nancy vibriert im Sommerrhythmus!

Erfrischende Heurigen, monumentales Videomapping, außergewöhnliche Konzerte, erstaunliche Ausstellungen, Besichtigungen des Kulturerbes und entspannende Momente rund um die Schwimmbäder der Sommer lässt sich in Nancy und seiner Metropolregion erleben.

Filmabend, angeboten von der Stadt Jarville-la-Malgrange. Der Film wird von den Einwohnern ausgewählt.

Essen und Trinken vor Ort.

Abstimmung über den Film auf der Internetseite.

Italiano :

Tutta l’area metropolitana di Nancy vibra al ritmo dell’estate!

Guinguettes rinfrescanti, video-mapping monumentali, concerti eccezionali, mostre sorprendenti, visite al patrimonio e momenti di relax intorno alle piscine: l’estate è viva a Nancy e nella sua Metropoli.

Serata cinematografica organizzata dalla città di Jarville-la-Malgrange. Film scelto dai residenti locali.

Catering e rinfreschi in loco.

Votate per il film sul sito web.

Espanol :

Toda la aglomeración metropolitana de Nancy vibra al ritmo del verano

Guinguettes refrescantes, videomapping monumental, conciertos excepcionales, exposiciones asombrosas, visitas del patrimonio y momentos de relax en torno a las piscinas, el verano está vivo en Nancy y su Metrópoli.

Noche de cine organizada por la ciudad de Jarville-la-Malgrange. Película elegida por los vecinos.

Catering y refrescos in situ.

Vota por la película en la página web.

L’événement Cinéma en Plein Air Village Festiv’Été Jarville-la-Malgrange a été mis à jour le 2025-06-19 par DESTINATION NANCY