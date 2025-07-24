CINEMA | Enzo | Cayres Cayres

CINEMA | Enzo | Cayres

Salle des Volcans Cayres Haute-Loire

Tarif : 6 – 6 – 6 EUR

Début : Jeudi 2025-07-24 20:30:00

2025-07-24

Film dramatique de Robin Campillo

Enzo, 16 ans, est apprenti maçon à La Ciotat. Pressé par son père qui le voyait faire des études supérieures, le jeune homme cherche à échapper au cadre confortable mais étouffant de la villa familiale.

Durée 1h42.

Salle des Volcans Cayres 43510 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 57 30 76

English :

Dramatic film by Robin Campillo

Enzo, 16, is an apprentice bricklayer in La Ciotat. Urged by his father to pursue higher education, the young man seeks to escape the comfortable but stifling surroundings of the family villa.

Running time: 1 hour 42 minutes.

German :

Dramatischer Film von Robin Campillo

Der 16-jährige Enzo ist Maurerlehrling in La Ciotat. Von seinem Vater gedrängt, der ihn auf eine höhere Schule gehen sah, versucht der junge Mann, der komfortablen, aber erdrückenden Umgebung der Familienvilla zu entfliehen.

Dauer 1h42.

Italiano :

Film drammatico di Robin Campillo

Enzo è un apprendista muratore di 16 anni a La Ciotat. Sotto la pressione del padre, che vuole che frequenti gli studi superiori, il giovane cerca di fuggire dall’ambiente confortevole ma soffocante della villa di famiglia.

Durata: 1 ora e 42 minuti.

Espanol :

Película dramática de Robin Campillo

Enzo es un aprendiz de albañil de 16 años en La Ciotat. Presionado por su padre, que quiere que curse estudios superiores, el joven intenta escapar del cómodo pero asfixiante entorno de la villa familiar.

Duración: 1 hora 42 minutos.

