Cinema Espace CLOUZOT « Ballerina » La Crèche 4 juillet 2025 20:30
Deux-Sèvres
Tarif : – –
Début : 2025-07-04 20:30:00
fin : 2025-07-05
De Len Wiseman | Par Shay Hatten
Avec Ana de Armas, Ian McShane, Anjelica Huston
Interdit 12 ans
Se déroulant pendant John Wick Parabellum, Ballerina suit la vengeance implacable d’Eve Macarro la nouvelle tueuse de l’organisation Ruska Roma. .
Salle Henri-Georges Clouzot
La Crèche 79260 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 49 25 07 94 cinema@ville-lacreche.fr
