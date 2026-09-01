AGENDA · Bischwiller
Cinéma – FJORD Bischwiller
mardi 22 septembre 2026 · Bischwiller
Informations pratiques
Bischwiller
Cinéma – FJORD
31 rue de Vire Bischwiller Bas-Rhin
Tarif : – – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Mardi 2026-09-22 20:00:00
fin : 2026-09-22 22:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-22
Palme d’or du dernier Festival de Cannes, Fjord sera présenté par Frédéric Mercier, critique cinéma pour Le Cercle sur Canal+ et le magazine Positif. .
31 rue de Vire Bischwiller 67240 Bas-Rhin Grand Est +33 3 88 53 75 00 billetterie@mac-bischwiller.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
L’événement Cinéma – FJORD Bischwiller a été mis à jour le 2026-09-10 par Maison de la Culture de Bischwiller
À voir aussi à Bischwiller (Bas-Rhin)
- Cinéma – Le Corset Bischwiller 16 septembre 2026
- Le Corset, Centre culturel Claude Vigée, Bischwiller 16 septembre 2026
- La Ligne bleue, Centre culturel Claude Vigée, Bischwiller 17 septembre 2026
- Cinéma – La ligne bleue Bischwiller 17 septembre 2026
- Escape Game au Musée du Sonnenhof Bischwiller 19 septembre 2026