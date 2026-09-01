UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Bischwiller

Cinéma – FJORD Bischwiller

mardi 22 septembre 2026 · Bischwiller

Informations pratiques

Début
mardi 22 septembre 2026
Fin
mercredi 23 septembre 2026
Heure de début
20:00:00
Adresse
31 rue de Vire
Ville
67240 Bischwiller
Département
Bas-Rhin
Tarif

Bischwiller

Cinéma – FJORD

31 rue de Vire Bischwiller Bas-Rhin

Tarif : – – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Mardi 2026-09-22 20:00:00
fin : 2026-09-22 22:30:00

Date(s) :
2026-09-22

Palme d’or du dernier Festival de Cannes, Fjord sera présenté par Frédéric Mercier, critique cinéma pour Le Cercle sur Canal+ et le magazine Positif.   .

31 rue de Vire Bischwiller 67240 Bas-Rhin Grand Est +33 3 88 53 75 00  billetterie@mac-bischwiller.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

L’événement Cinéma – FJORD Bischwiller a été mis à jour le 2026-09-10 par Maison de la Culture de Bischwiller

À voir aussi à Bischwiller (Bas-Rhin)