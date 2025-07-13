Cinéma Gourette Lilo & Stitch quartier chapelle Eaux-Bonnes
Cinéma Gourette Lilo & Stitch quartier chapelle Eaux-Bonnes dimanche 13 juillet 2025.
Cinéma Gourette Lilo & Stitch
quartier chapelle Cinéma Gourette Eaux-Bonnes Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-13
fin : 2025-07-13
Date(s) :
2025-07-13
1h 48min | Aventure, Comédie, Famille, Science Fiction
De Dean Fleischer Camp | Par Chris K.T. Bright, Mike Van Waes
Avec Emmanuel Garijo, Chris Sanders, Maia Kealoha
L’histoire touchante et drôle d’une petite fille hawaïenne solitaire et d’un extra-terrestre fugitif qui l’aide à renouer le lien avec sa famille. .
quartier chapelle Cinéma Gourette Eaux-Bonnes 64440 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine anim@eauxbonnes.fr
English : Cinéma Gourette Lilo & Stitch
German : Cinéma Gourette Lilo & Stitch
Italiano :
Espanol : Cinéma Gourette Lilo & Stitch
L’événement Cinéma Gourette Lilo & Stitch Eaux-Bonnes a été mis à jour le 2025-07-07 par OT Vallée d’Ossau Pyrénées