Cinéma Gourette Lilo & Stitch quartier chapelle Eaux-Bonnes dimanche 13 juillet 2025.

quartier chapelle Cinéma Gourette Eaux-Bonnes Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Tarif : – –

Début : 2025-07-13
fin : 2025-07-13

2025-07-13

1h 48min | Aventure, Comédie, Famille, Science Fiction
De Dean Fleischer Camp | Par Chris K.T. Bright, Mike Van Waes
Avec Emmanuel Garijo, Chris Sanders, Maia Kealoha

L’histoire touchante et drôle d’une petite fille hawaïenne solitaire et d’un extra-terrestre fugitif qui l’aide à renouer le lien avec sa famille.   .

quartier chapelle Cinéma Gourette Eaux-Bonnes 64440 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine   anim@eauxbonnes.fr

